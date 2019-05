© REUTERS / Neil Hall



It starts with name-calling; it can lead to criminal damage and graffiti [and] ultimately to the situation where Jo Cox is murdered or a terrorist can come to London and try to divide communities.

The first Muslim mayor of the UK capital said that the torrent of Islamophobic insults and death threats is so disturbing that the authorities have to arrange round-the-clock police protection for the official."I will not be cowed or bullied by these people, but you can't escape the fact that those close to me are worried," Sadiq Khan told The Times.He explained further: "It can't be right that one of the consequences of me being the mayor of London and a Muslim in public life is that I have police protection."Khan, a son of Pakistani immigrants, alarmed that radicalization of political debate in the UK - particularly around Brexit referendum - contributed to the rise of extremism. "People have got the impression, wrongly, that it's OK to use the p-word or the n-word or the y-word when it comes to Asians, black or Jewish people," the mayor lamented.Cox, a Labour MP, died after she was shot and stabbed in her constituency in Birstall, West Yorkshire, back in 2016. Her murderer, far-right extremist Thomas Mair was found guilty of the murder and was given life imprisonment afterward. Security for MPs was improved after Cox's murder.That aside,