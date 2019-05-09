© Chris Urso/ Times



With little fanfare, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that allows teachers to be armed in classrooms of public schools.Although the 54-page Senate Bill 7030 sparked days of debate and was one of the most contentious bills of the 2019 legislative session, DeSantis drew as little attention as possible in making it law, holding no news conference or ceremony. Instead, his office blasted a late afternoon, two-paragraph email stating that he signed it at some point Wednesday, the same day that he had received it from the Legislature.The law goes into effect Oct. 1.That program was passed by state lawmakers last year in response to the Feb. 14 Parkland massacre, but it didn't allow teachers who "exclusively perform classroom duties" to carry guns, partly on the urging of former Gov. Rick Scott.But after a commission led by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri recommended that the teachers be allowed to carry guns, lawmakers undid that exception.Democrats and the teachers' unions strongly objected, saying it made schools less safe. Many districts say they won't participate.Earlier this week, a dozen activists dropped off a stack of papers with 13,000 signatures at DeSantis' office, urging him to veto, but to no avail.