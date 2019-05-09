© Getty Images/ Hero Images

Westerners are now so used to being nannied by the state that when an official tells us it's our choice how much to drink and smoke, we are shocked - and many are outraged. But maybe it's time to push back against all the nudging.This is what the new Norwegian Health Minister Sylvi Listhaug said that led to calls for her immediate resignation for "setting public welfare back decades."Yet her words are anathema to how public policy is conducted."Nudging" has existed as a term since 2008, but some of the underlying theories date back to the mid-20th century, and are aimed at manipulating you into being a better citizen. There are thousands of different ways to nudge - from placing that HPV poster in a prominent spot, to reframing a lung cancer statistic to sound scarier (three times the risk!) to asking an NHS doctor to bring up an unrelated subject during your next routine appointment, to lowering the "acceptable" amount of units of alcohol to be consumed on the basis of little scientific evidence, to making cigarette packaging unattractive and ostracizing smokers in little enclosures that make them feel like social lepers, something Listhaug mentioned specifically.There are notable successes already: the cuts in smoking rates across the Western world, or that the current generation of teens is drinking less than their parents. If you want an ongoing example, the intensive nudging towards upping flagging vaccination rates is almost bound to work.The problem now is that the nudging is growing exponentially, it's becoming better-calibrated, and it is leveraging all social communication tools. It's grown too powerful for its own good.It would be one thing if people were only nudged by the ministry of health to get life-saving treatment - few would object to such narrowly-defined, uncontroversial use, particularly if it was all evidence-based.Instead people are constantly nudged by advertisers (don't buy that, buy this - look there is a discount, also camo is in fashion) by the media (here is our new feature on a transgender couple bringing up their baby; we are SO HYPED for the new Marvel movies) by the school and the workplace (that sex ed class, that open plan office where you type fast because others are watching).Studies have shown that people are both aware of the social manipulation, and mostly in favour of it - though probably more for others who they believe to be more susceptible than their own independent-minded selves. But perhaps the best mind control is one that is willingly accepted by the populace.After all, in the Soviet Union there were many who loved (or at least never questioned) the posters on every surface telling you to save electricity, films telling you to work extra shifts for the sake of your country, the political education classes in school, university and at work, where those with deviant hairstyles or proclivities for jazz music would be "nudged" through a public dressing down, guilt tripping and vague ultimatums.We will try to repay her faith in us by not destroying our own bodies.