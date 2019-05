© Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne



The decision to rerun a local mayoral election in Istanbul has sparked scathing criticism in Brussels - ironically, from none other than the EU's Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt.Tweeting about the move, which was branded a "coup" by a Turkish opposition newspaper, Verhofstadt said it highlighted that Turkey was "drifting towards a dictatorship" and offered "full support to the Turkish people protesting for their democratic rights." Along with the verbal slap on the wrist, he said that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, talks on Turkey joining the EU are "impossible."But that, of course, does not make the EU a dictatorship. It's still a "bastion of hope, freedom, prosperity & stability" (as per another recent Verhofstadt tweet). Twitter users wasted no time in pointing out the "irony" and "hypocrisy.""How dare [Erdogan] use EU tactics," one irritated Verhofstadt follower responded, with another saying that the UK itself was currently "battling for its democracy" - a reference to EU officials (including Verhofstadt) who have frequently voiced their personal opposition to Brexit and the 'Remain' factions in Britain who have been calling for a re-run of the 2016 referendum.While there may be at least some merit to the idea of Brexit referendum re-run after two years of failed negotiations and with more accurate information now available to British voters, the idea of simply re-doing EU-related votes is hardly a one-off., once again sending Brussels into meltdown mode, as the pact needed to be ratified by all member states before taking effect. So, of course,in exchange for a multi-billion euro bailout. Not long after, under pressure from Brussels, the country's governmentBut way before all thatwhere the wills of individual countries and people would be ignored. Being forced to vote until you give the 'right' answer doesn't exactly put those worries to bed.One tweeter scolded Verhofstadt and other EU leaders for believing that they have some "moral authority" over Turkey while abuse of pro-independence forces in Catalonia is ignored. "Our leaders are still in prison because they let citizens vote," they wrote.With a history like that, maybe it's a bit rich for Verhofstadt to be going around lamenting the lack of democracy in other countries.