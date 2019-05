© Reuters/Stephen Yang



Demand for tickets to Bill and Hillary Clinton's speaking tour has been so sluggish that organizers have had to slash prices to get bums on seats. It's almost as if they're a spent political force that no one wants to listen to.You may not have heard, but the the former president and the twice-failed presidential candidate have been touring North America speaking to audiences about their careers and "where we go from here."The promotional material for 'An Evening With The Clintons' promises "a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history."However, it seems that the public doesn't have much interest in hearing what the Clintons have to say. Mercifully, Sunday's event in Las Vegas is the final show before the tour finally wraps up.Those who did go to any of the events may well have been left disappointed as the couple have largely steered clear of mentioning US President Donald Trump.However, Hillary did throw some red meat to the crowd at the Seattle engagement. "I really believe that we are in a crisis, a constitutional crisis," she told the audience, the Seattle Times reports "We are in a crisis of confidence and a crisis over the rule of law and the institutions that have weathered a lot of problems over so many years. And it is something that, regardless of where you stand in the political spectrum, should give real heartburn to everybody. Because this is a test for our country."