kills virtually every pig it infects

A minor outbreak of African swine fever among some 400 pigs in Shenyang in northeastern China is now threatening the global food supply chain and may increase pork prices for years.and a government declaration that the outbreak of the particularly nasty strain of swine fever had been "effectively controlled," China, the country with half of the world's pigs, failed to stop the spread of the disease in time. Domestically, this contagion is already massive: China has a $128 billion pork industry and is third-highest global consumer of pork.In the truest sense of the word, the outbreak has already gone viral,The strain of African swine feverwith a bloody death reminiscent of Ebola, although it is not known to infect humans."It's the biggest thing to affect the animal-protein market this year, and will probably have a lasting effect for a number of years," said Angus Gidley-Baird, a commodities analyst with Rabobank in Sydney. "It will move markets and possibly influence geopolitical situations."Official estimates in China countThe US Department of Agriculture is predicting a decline of 134 million animals from Chinese hog populations, equivalent to almost one-and-a-half times the entire US inventory of 75 million pigs.Effects have already been seen on the other side of the globe."If I really like bacon, I'd be kind of stocking up," says Steve Meyer, an industry economist with Kerns & Associates in Iowa, as cited by CNBC The US-China trade war already includes retaliatory tariffs amounting to an effective 60 percent import tax on American pork coming into China. 2019 is the Chinese zodiac's year of the pig, but it may prove to be much more ominous than auspicious.