"If the question is, is the United States prepared to consider military action if that's what it takes to restore the democracy there in Venezuela, the [US] president's been consistent and unambiguous about that, that the option to use military force is available if that's what is ultimately called for."

Washington is open for "military action" in dealing with Venezuela's crisis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced. Softening his war-mongering rhetoric,Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News:Pompeo had appeared earlier on CNN andThe remarks were instantly mocked on social media.The claims were also quickly refuted by both Venezuela and Russia. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza blasted the US official for "making up fake news," while the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said thatOn Tuesday, opposition leaderThis led to protests and riots across Caracas. The city also saw instances of sporadic in-fighting between servicemen.President Donald Trump was among US officials refusing to rule out military intervention, saying that all "options" are on the table. In response, Maduro said that a conflict would play out in 'David against Goliath' fashion, leaving the US "stained with blood."