the children will learn more about the provenance of their food and issues around animal welfare.

I hope that our children have an educated view and make informed, balanced decisions when they are adults." he added.

One frustrated parent has dismissed the project as "propaganda" for the "meat-eating community" while supporters have rallied to its defence as a necessary way of educating children about the sources of the food they consume.A primary school in the UK has been embroiled in controversy over its plan to slaughter two young pigs in an effort to educate children about where meat comes from.Reportedly, pupils at the Farsley Farfield Primary school near the English city of Leeds have beenThe school's headteacher, Peter Harris, has written in defence of the project in a blog on Farfield's website, saying that:We will be investing in information boards for outside the enclosure."We are getting criticised by some vegetarians/vegans and, at the same time, by some meat eaters who think that the project is a veggie-conspiracy.​However, angry critics have blasted the school's programme. petition launched by a former pupil at the school, which has so far garnered about 2,200 signatures, states that, "my main concerns are with the well-being of these pigs who don't deserve to die, and the message that we will be teaching the children at Farsley Farfield that it is OK to exploit and kill animals with the only justification being that people enjoy eating their bodies."On the school's blog, a number of angry parents have also made their views known. One critic who slammed the decision as "disgraceful" wrote, "why not teach the children to show compassion? All lives matter. How can you let the children engage and become attached to the animals, then after a very short life span kill them?"Another said that they thought the decision was "totally wrong," elaborating that, "if my daughter came to this school she would be traumatised at the thought of animals which she had grown fond of and seen on a regular basis being slaughtered for food. It would be like eating your pet dog!"Yet, in contrast, there were also declarations of support, with one advocate writing,, not just in books. Welcome little piggies!"It is estimated that theFrequent protests take place in the country over what some animal rights campaigners view as the harsh treatment of the animals, including the widespread practice of gassing them in groups instead of killing them individually for cost-saving purposes.In response to the wave of criticism, Mr Harris wrote that, "I don't think that we are desensitising the children,