Meanwhile

a "running wildfire" in the foothills of the Mourne Mountains in County Down

has been brought under control.

A large County Donegal gorse fire has been brought under control, a Donegal County Council official has said.The wildfire, with 15 fire appliances from 12 brigade areas tackling it at its height.Gary Martin, director of emergency services at Donegal County Council, told broadcaster RTÉ caution is still being applied due to wind conditions.He said the fire has been beaten back in a number of areas.However,Earlier, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the fire was spreading rapidly between Loughanure and the village of Annagry and was approaching woodland and houses.The N56 road between Gweedore and Dungloe is closed.The fire service said there were no casualties and no houses have been burnt.Local authorities acted to save a number of houses beside the Caisleáin Óir Hotel in Annagry.The hotel itself was also in danger from the fire.Local people and businesses have used slurry spreading machines and oil tankers to spray water.Donegal Airport has urged people to allow extra time for their journey, as a number of roads to the airport have been closed.It said flights to and from the airport have not been affected.