see what was happening on the runway, or was following the airport's actions by eavesdropping on radio or internet communications

'No overreaction'

an extremely fast-moving, large drone with bright lights.

The drone attack that caused chaos at Gatwick before Christmas was carried out by someone with knowledge of the airport's operational procedures, the airport has said.A Gatwick chief told BBC PanoramaSussex Police told the programme the possibility an "insider" was involved was a "credible line" of inquiry.About 140,000 passengers were caught up in the disruption.The runway at the UK's second busiest airport was closed for 33 hours between 19 and 21 December last year - causing about 1,000 flights to be cancelled or delayed.In his first interview since the incident, Gatwick's chief operating officer, Chris Woodroofe, told Panorama:Mr Woodroofe, who was the executive overseeing the airport's response to the attack - the "gold commander" -And whoever was responsible for the attack had, he added.Despite a huge operation drawing resources from five other forces and a £50,000 reward, there is still no trace of the culprit.Sussex Police says its investigation is ongoing and expected to take "some months to complete".The first sighting of the drone was at 21:03 GMT on 19 December but it was not until 05:57 GMT on 21 December that flights resumed with an aircraft landing.Airport protocol mandates that the runway be closed if a drone is present.Mr Woodroofe denied claims the airport overreacted, describing the situation it faced as an unprecedented, "malicious" and "criminal" incident."There is absolutely nothing that I would do differently when I look back at the incident, because ultimately, my number one priority has to be to maintain the safety of our passengers, and that's what we did."It was terrible that 140,000 people's journeys were disrupted - but everyone was safe."Mr Woodroofe said that many of the drone sightings were by people he knew personally and trusted - "members of my team, people I have worked with for a decade, people who have worked for thirty years on the airfield, who fully understand the implications of reporting a drone sighting".Panorama has been toldAt least one person noted the characteristic cross shape while others described it as "industrial or commercial" and "not something you could pop into Argos for", an airport spokesperson said.