Former and much loved Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa has accused Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno of suspending the asylum of cyber-activist Julian AssangeCorrea said thatand that Moreno, who Correa selected at his successor, has promised to "hand over" Assange in a 2017 meeting with Paul Manafort, former US campaign chief to Donald Trump.Former President Correa, who broke with Moreno, also commented on visits to Ecuador by US Vice President Mike Pence.At these times, Moreno would have promised toLast month, the IMF announced approval of a $4.2 billion loan to Ecuador. The first installment, of $652 million, has already been paid.The former president pointed out that the company INA Papers was registered in 2012, when Moreno was still its vice president.According to the Ecuadorian head of state, the measure to remove his asylum was a response to the journalist's disrespectful and aggressive behavior, his hostile and threatening statements against Ecuador and alleged violations of international conventions, justifications considered to be unconvincing both by supporters of the cyber-activist as by several analysts.Assange, who is responsible for the publication of US government secret documents, is the reason for the extradition request. The great concern for his lawyers - and he too - is that the British authorities actually decide to send him to the United States, where the legal consequences of upsetting Washington are still uncertain.Assange will be on videoconference for the proceedings of the next extradition hearing, set for May 2.It will be a preliminary session of a court case that can last for months or even years.