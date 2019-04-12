© AFP/SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries



Israel's private spacecraft Beresheet crashed into the Moon on Thursday after being hit with problems during descent, denying the Jewish state a place in the elite club of nations that mastered a lunar landing."Small country, big dreams," the engraving on the spacecraft's body read, but those dreams weren't destined to come true.The blunder occurred on a live feed in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, who arrived at the control center for the occasion.However, the space explorers didn't seem shaken by the setback as they all chanted a solemn song to show that getting so close to the goal was an achievement in itself.Netanyahu has already promised that an Israeli spacecraft will be back to the Moon in the next two or three years.Beresheet, which is Hebrew for the biblical phrase "in the beginning,"The $100 million needed for the ambitious project came from private investors.Only Russia, the US, and China have so far managed to perform controlled "soft" landings on the lunar surface.