Gonzalo Schwarz is president and CEO of the Archbridge Institute, a public-policy think tank that advocates on behalf of free markets and limited government intervention.

Income inequality dominates our political and policy debates. Perhaps the latest example of this phenomenon is the extent to which proposals regarding how much the rich should be taxed have become ubiquitous in our discourse.The problem now surfacing in our public and political discussions isThis is particularly the case when we start denouncing that billionaires are policy failure s or that they somehow take money from the rest of us Three things are often overlooked and/or underappreciated when thinking about billionaires, millionaires or really any successful entrepreneur for that matter and the system that fosters their achievements.First, one of the most consequential shortcomings of our ever more affluent society, isIt is a strange kind of cognitive dissonance that Americans generally haveIn a recent Gallup poll , 86 percent of Americans have a positive view of entrepreneurs, 92 percent have a positive view of small businesses, 79 percent have a positive view of free enterprise and 50 percent of Americans even have a positive view of "big business."It is almost always the case that billionaires were small-business owners at some point and climbed their way up.The success of Jeff Bezos should not be seen exclusively as a matter of his wealth but by the more ofwho willingly benefit from the services provided by Amazon, and theIn 1950,started operating his own store and 12 years later, he opened the first Walmart. Through a lot of innovation and perseverance, heIt is both telling and inspiring that the company's current CEO, Doug McMillon, started as an associate.More recent billionaires, such as Mark Zuckerberg , Jack Dorsey or even Sergey Brin and Larry Page have built social media and internet platforms, that despite their shortcomings, have brought immense value to people in both monetary and non-monetary terms.One would think political figures who have benefitted and built their careers on the social-media empires created by said billionaires, would be more grateful.Second, most billionaires and successful entrepreneurs don't even think about profit and wealth as an end or even intermediate goal, not that pursuing profit is anything to be ashamed about in an economy built upon voluntary, mutually beneficial exchange.Rather,For example, Jeff Bezos started Amazon because he saw an opportunity through the internet revolution to empower customers, enhance their customer experience and offer greater customer service.Similarly, as Gary Hoover, president of the American Business History Center , recently told me about the drive and purpose of entrepreneurs:Herb Kelleher thought the longstanding carriers like American Airlines and Braniff Airways were inefficient and charged too much. So he built Southwest Airlines, always reminding his associates/employees that without Southwest's lower fares, thousands of people would miss a wedding, a funeral or a graduation.Last but not least, a third aspect that is often overlooked in discussions about billionaires is that while people like to highlight individuals and their riches once they're at the top, A paper from 2016 by Wealth X , shows how,Contrast that to more "egalitarian" countries like Sweden and Denmark where 43 percent and 23 percent inherit their wealth respectively. Only about 31 percent of high-net-worth individuals in Sweden and 44 percent in Denmark are exclusively self-made.Focusing on self-made stories is also more illustrative of reality than many might think, as the United States is rife with many examples that show the power of grit and individual agency. Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder of Chobani, ignited a Greek yogurt revolution in the United States when he started the company. He came to the United States with very few resources and spoke very little English. He overcame those barriers and became a billionaire who is currently employing more than 2,000 people, many of whom are refugees escaping brutal regimes abroad.The economic system that enables so much opportunity for so many people should always be celebrated while still acknowledging that there is always room for improvement and to lift barriers to social mobility.To paraphrase the work of late economist William Baumol, there is certainlyIf we're worried about cronyism, the first step should be to make the system less susceptible to regulatory capture and rent-seeking behavior, rather than misleadingly attempting to vilify wealth creators.If we look down on billionaires and frown upon success we're scorning the pillars of what the country was built on and the American Dream itself. And that is definitely not a good selling point for any political candidate who wants to truly unite the country or win elections.