What Are Industrial Seed Oils?

How Are Industrial Seed Oils Made?

First, seeds are gathered from the soy, corn, cotton, safflower, and rapeseed plants. Next, the seeds are heated to extremely high temperatures; this causes the unsaturated fatty acids in the seeds to oxidize, creating byproducts that are harmful to human and animal health. The seeds are then processed with a petroleum-based solvent, such as hexane, to maximize the amount of oil extracted from them. Next, industrial seed oil manufacturers use chemicals to deodorize the oils, which have a very off-putting smell once extracted. The deodorization process produces trans fats, which are well known to be quite harmful to human health. Finally, more chemicals are added to improve the color of the industrial seed oils.

From Toxic Waste to "Heart Healthy": The History of Seed Oils

Six Reasons Industrial Seed Oils Are Terrible for Your Health

The consumption of industrial seed oils represents an evolutionary mismatch. Eating industrial seed oils raises our omega-6-to-omega-3 fatty acid ratios, with significant consequences for our health. Industrial seed oils are unstable and oxidize easily. They contain harmful additives. They're derived from genetically modified crops. When industrial seed oils are repeatedly heated, even more toxic byproducts are created.

How So-Called "Healthy" Seed Oils Are Making Us Sick

Dietary linoleic acid from industrial seed oils is incorporated into blood lipoproteins.

The instability of linoleic acid increases the likelihood of lipoproteins oxidizing.

Oxidized lipoproteins are unable to be recognized by their respective receptors throughout the body and instead activate macrophages, which initiate foam cell formation, atherosclerosis, and cardiovascular disease.

How to Avoid Industrial Seed Oils

When It Comes to Omega-6, Quality Matters

Six Fats You

Should

Be Cooking With

Here's a quick breakdown of the types of fats I recommend.

Experts have presented several dietary culprits as possible explanations for the rapidly rising rates of chronic disease in industrialized nations, including sugar and saturated fat . However, one commonly consumed food found in the diets of millions has received surprisingly little attention-industrial seed oils.Contrary to what we've been told, industrial seed oils such as soybean, canola, and corn oils are not "heart healthy" or otherwise beneficial for our bodies and brains; in fact, plenty of research indicates that. Read on to learn about the history of the industrial seed oil industry, the adverse health effects of consuming these oils, and what dietary fats you should eat instead.Unlike traditional fats such as olive oil butter , ghee, and lard, industrial seed oils are a very recent addition to the human diet In fact, industrial seed oils, the highly processed oils extracted from soybeans, corn, rapeseed (the source of canola oil), cottonseed, and safflower seeds, were only introduced into the American diet in the early 1900s. How, then, did these oils come to occupy such an influential position not only in the Standard American Diet but in ""Westernized" diets around the world? The story is strange indeed.In 1870s Cincinnati, two soapmakers - William Procter and James Gamble - decided to enter into business together. While soap had historically been made from rendered pork fat, Procter and Gamble were an innovative pair and decided to create a new type of soap from vegetable oils. Around the same time, oil was discovered in Pennsylvania; it quickly displaced cottonseed oil, which had long been used for lighting, as a fuel source. Cottonseed oil was consigned to the status of "toxic waste" until the enterprising Procter & Gamble realized that all that unwanted cottonseed oil could be used to produce soap.Soon, other vegetable oils followed. Soybeans were introduced to the United States in the 1930s, and by the 1950s, it had become the most popular vegetable oil in the country. Canola, corn, and safflower oils followed shortly after that. The low cost of these cooking oils, combined with strategic marketing on the part of the oil manufacturers, made them wildly popular in American kitchens even though their use was unprecedented in human history.The general process used to create industrial seed oils is anything but natural. The oils extracted from soybeans, corn, cottonseed, safflower seeds, and rapeseeds must be refined, bleached, and deodorized before they are suitable for human consumption.How did industrial seed oils go from being classified as "toxic waste" to enjoying the title of "heart healthy" fats? The story involves a scandalous combination of donations to medical organizations, dubious scientific research , and unsubstantiated marketing claims.Around the same time, an ambitious physiologist and researcher named Ancel Keys introduced his diet-lipid hypothesis, in which he presented data that seemed to suggest a link between saturated fat and cholesterol intake and heart disease . Since animal fats are a rich source of dietary saturated fat and cholesterol, they quickly became the object of his derision.Keys' conclusions were in line with the industrial seed oil industry's motives - to get people to eat more seed oils! Soon, ads for "heart healthy" margarine (a solid form of vegetable oil) and other seed oils became commonplace, and healthy, traditional fats were all but forgotten. 2 ) Soon, many medical organizations, including the National Cholesterol Education Program and the National Institutes of Health, had hopped aboard the anti-animal fat train, echoing the AHA's advice that people should avoid animal fat and instead consume polyunsaturated vegetable oils such as Crisco and other shortenings, soybean oil, and corn oil. This confluence of events and mutual interests led to the sweeping replacement of natural dietary fats such as lard and butter with unsaturated industrial seed oils, indelibly changing the shape of the American (and eventually, the global) food landscape.. ( 4 In fact, a growing body of research indicates that the consumption of industrial seed oils has significant adverse effects on our health.There are six main problems with industrial seed oils:1. They're an Evolutionary MismatchEvolutionary mismatch, a mismatch between our genes and the modern environment, is the primary driver of chronic disease today. In few areas is evolutionary mismatch more apparent than in the Standard American Diet ; the high amounts of refined carbohydrates and calories of this diet work against our ancestral biology, causing us to become overweight and sick.Industrial seed oils, like refined sugar and excess calories, also represent an evolutionary mismatch. Up until the 1900s, humans did not consume industrial seed oils.Today, linoleic acid, the primary fatty acid in industrial seed oils, accounts for 8 percent of our total calorie intake; in our hunter-gatherer ancestors, it accounted for only 1 to 3 percent of total calories. ( 7 ) Researchers who are wise on the topic of evolutionary mismatch posit that our bodies just aren't designed to handle such a massive consumption of linoleic acid. As a result, our high levels of industrial seed oil consumption are causing our health to suffer.2. They Have an Imbalanced Omega-6-to-Omega-3 RatioEssential fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that we humans cannot make ourselves and must, therefore, consume in our diets. They come in two varieties: omega-6 fatty acids and omega-3 fatty acids. Upon consumption, omega-6 fatty acids give rise to arachidonic acid and potent metabolites that are primarily pro-inflammatory in nature, including prostaglandin E2 and leukotriene B4. Omega-3 fatty acids such as ALA, EPA, and DHA, on the other hand, give rise to anti-inflammatory derivatives.Industrial seed oils are perhaps the most significant contributor to the imbalanced omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio characteristic of Westernized diets and thus play a significant role in chronic inflammatory diseases.3. Industrial Seed Oils Are Highly UnstableThe polyunsaturated fatty acids in industrial seed oils are highly unstable and oxidize easily upon exposure to heat, light, and chemical inputs.Trans fats are well known for their role in the development of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes; in fact, for every 2 percent increase in calories from trans fats, your risk of heart disease is nearly doubled! ( 9 ) Lipid peroxides, on the other hand, are toxic byproducts that damage DNA, proteins, and membrane lipids throughout the body. The accumulation of lipid peroxides in the body promotes aging and the development of chronic diseases.4. They're Full of AdditivesBecause the fatty acids in industrial seed oils are so unstable,. Unfortunately, these synthetic antioxidants come with problems of their own. The synthetic antioxidants BHA, BHT, and TBHQ have endocrine-disrupting, carcinogenic, and immune-disrupting effects. ( 10 13 ) Also, TBHQ has been found to increase the IgE (immunoglobulin E) response to food allergens, setting off a release of antibodies, and may thereby promote the development of food allergies. ( 14 5. Industrial Seed Oils Come from Genetically Modified PlantsIn addition to being nutrient poor and full of unsavory chemicals and toxic byproducts, the overwhelming majority of industrial seed oils are derived from genetically modified plants In the United States, 88 percent of corn, 93 percent of soy, 94 percent of cotton, and 93 percent of rapeseed crops are genetically modified. ( 15 17 ) Few studies have been conducted on the long-term safety of consuming genetically modified foods, giving us yet another reason to avoid consuming industrial seed oils.6. They're Often Repeatedly Heated (And Extra Toxic)As if industrial seed oils weren't already bad enough for our health, restaurants and home cooks frequently engage in a practice that further magnifies their harmful effects - they repeatedly heat industrial seed oils. While the habit of reusing industrial seed oils over and over (typically in large deep-fryers, in the case of restaurants) reduces costs, it results in an oil that is chock-full of toxic byproducts.The repeated heating of industrial seed oils depletes vitamin E, a natural antioxidant, while inducing the formation of free radicals that cause oxidative stress and damage DNA, proteins, and lipids throughout the body. These harmful effects explain why repeatedly heated industrial seed oils are associated with high blood pressure, heart disease, and intestinal and liver damage. ( 18 Contrary to what many health organizations have been telling us for years, industrial seed oils are not healthy foods. Rather, their consumption is associated with a variety of health problems.Eating industrial seed oils may increase your risk of asthma . A high intake of omega-6 fatty acids, such as those present in industrial seed oils, relative to omega-3 fatty acids increases pro-inflammatory mediators associated with asthma. ( 21 Industrial seed oils may promote autoimmunity by raising the body's omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio and by increasing oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. ( 22 Industrial seed oils are particularly harmful to the brain. A high omega-6-to-omega-3 fatty acid ratio predisposes individuals to depression anxiety , cognitive decline, and dementia. ( 23 24 ) Canola oil consumption is linked to worsened memory and impaired learning ability in Alzheimer's disease . ( 25 ) Trans fats, which end up in industrial seed oils unintentionally, as a consequence of chemical and heat processing, and intentionally, during the process of hydrogenation, are associated with increased risks of dementia and, interestingly, aggression. ( 26 Are industrial seed oils making us overweight and diabetic ? The science certainly seems to suggest so. Research in mice indicates that consuming high levels of linoleic acid, the primary fatty acid in industrial seed oils, alters neurotransmitter signaling, ultimately increasing food consumption and fat mass. ( 28 ) In mice, a diet high in soybean oil induces obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. ( 29 30 ) Animal research also suggests that canola oil may cause insulin resistance. ( 31 Human studies also point to the effects of industrial seed oils on diabetes and obesity, especially in children. A maternal diet high in omega-6s compared to omega-3s is associated with an increased risk of obesity, a major risk factor for diabetes, in children. ( 32 ) A childhood diet with a high omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio may also lead to insulin resistance, prediabetes, and obesity in adulthood. ( 33 Contrary to what the AHA has been telling us for the past 100 years, industrial seed oils are not good for our hearts!Researcher James DiNicolantonio has presented a theory called the "oxidized linoleic acid theory of coronary heart disease" that links the consumption of linoleic acid-rich industrial seed oils with cardiovascular disease. ( 35 ) His theory goes like this:Industrial seed oils also contribute to cardiovascular disease by increasing the omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio. A high omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio is an established risk factor for cardiovascular disease because excess omega-6 has pro-inflammatory and prothrombotic effects on the vascular system. ( 36 ) Finally, another emerging theory suggests that canola and soybean oils may contribute to cardiovascular disease by inhibiting processes involving vitamin K2 , which is essential for heart health. ( 37 Research suggests that industrial seed oils may harm gut health , contributing to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In one study, mice fed a diet high in omega-6 fatty acids from corn oil experienced increases in pro-inflammatory gut bacteria; these changes favor the development of gastrointestinal pathologies, among many other chronic diseases. ( 38 Human studies also suggest a link between industrial seed oils and GI conditions. Women with IBS demonstrate significantly elevated levels of arachidonic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid abundant in industrial seed oils, and pro-inflammatory PUFA metabolites, compared to healthy controls. ( 39 ) Furthermore, an imbalance between omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids is correlated with IBD. ( 40 These findings suggest that consuming high levels of omega-6 fatty acids alters the gut microbiota and promotes gastrointestinal inflammation, thereby contributing to the development of IBS and IBD.The consumption of both partially hydrogenated industrial seed oils and non-hydrogenated soybean oil is associated with elevations in C-reactive protein, TNF-alpha, and interleukin-6, which are biomarkers of systemic inflammation. ( 41 44 ) In animal studies of female mammals, a high intake of omega-6 fatty acids causes poor reproductive outcomes. ( 45 Industrial seed oils may be harmful to the eyes. A high intake of omega-6 fatty acids increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes progressive vision loss and eventual blindness. ( 46 ) Imbalanced levels of omega-6 consumption may contribute to eye problems by promoting inflammation and by displacing the omega-3 fatty acid DHA, which is crucial for vision.In individuals with osteoarthritis, there's an association between omega-6 fatty acids and the presence of synovitis, an inflammation of the membrane that lines joint cavities. Conversely, an inverse relationship has been found between omega-3 fatty acid consumption and cartilage loss in the knee as indicated by MRI. ( 47 ) Since industrial seed oils contribute a large amount of omega-6 fatty acids to the diet, avoiding these oils may be beneficial for those with or at risk of osteoarthritis.The first step in banishing industrial seed oils from your diet is to clean out your pantry andStep number 2 is to, as these are a significant source of industrial seed oils. Also try to reduce your consumption of restaurant foods, which are typically cooked in repeatedly heated industrial seed oils.Finally, step 3 is to avoid eating grain-fed meat , to the extent you can.While industrial seed oils are high in omega-6, there are also plenty of whole, fresh foods that naturally contain omega-6 fatty acids, including. When consumed as part of a balanced, real-food diet containing abundant omega-3 fatty acids from seafood, omega-6 from whole foods is not a problem. These whole-food sources of omega-6 fatty acids include nutrients that protect omega-6 from becoming oxidized, and they are also not exposed to the chemicals and industrial treatments that make industrial seed oils so toxic.Now that you've eliminated industrial seed oils from your kitchen, what fats should you use instead?-olive oil, coconut oil, and animal fats are natural, wholesome sources of fatty acids for nourishing our bodies.1. Extra Virgin Olive OilOlive oil has been a part of the human diet for literally thousands of years. It is rich in the antioxidant vitamin E and polyphenols with a wide range of health-promoting properties, including cardioprotective and anti-diabetic properties. One tablespoon of olive oil contains 1.9 grams of saturated fatty acids (SFAs), 9.8 grams of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), and 1.4 grams of PUFAs.2. Coconut OilCoconut oil is a superfood with many health-promoting properties. It contains medium-chain triglycerides such as lauric acid, a fatty acid that is readily used by the body for energy and has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. Coconut oil contains 90 percent saturated fat, which makes it very heat stable.3. Butter and GheeIf you tolerate dairy, butter and ghee may be great additions to your diet. Butter and ghee from grass-fed animals contain conjugated linoleic acid, a type of fatty acid with anti-cancer and metabolic health-promoting properties. While butter may contain traces of milk proteins, ghee is usually a safe option even for dairy-sensitive people because all milk constituents are removed in its creation.Both butter and ghee are comprised mainly of saturated fat. One tablespoon of butter contains 7.2 grams of SFAs, 2.9 grams of MUFAs and 0.4 grams of PUFAs, while one tablespoon of ghee contains 8 grams of SFAs, 3.7 grams of MUFAs, and 0.5 grams of PUFAs.4. Pastured LardThis may come as a surprise, but it turns out that lard is mostly composed of monounsaturated fat, the type of fat in olive oil that has been promoted as "heart healthy" by the conventional medical community for decades! Lard, the fat rendered from pigs, is high in saturated fat and is a good substitute for butter in recipes if you can't tolerate dairy.One tablespoon of lard contains 5 grams of SFAs, 6 grams of MUFAs, and 1.6 grams of PUFAs. Lard also contains 500 to 1000 IU of vitamin D per serving, depending on what the pigs ate and whether they were exposed to sunlight. If you are interested in getting a nice dose of vitamin D from lard, choose lard produced from pastured pigs that have been allowed to roam outdoors.5. Pastured TallowTallow is fat rendered from meat other than pork, such as beef and bison. It has a high smoke point that makes it great for high-heat cooking . In fact, most restaurants used tallow in their deep fryers until the 1970s, when the industrial seed oil industry usurped the position of traditional fats in our diets. Tallow contains 6.4 grams of SFAs, 5.3 grams of MUFAs, and 0.5 grams of PUFAs in a one-tablespoon serving.6. Duck FatDuck fat is a delicious traditional cooking oil that also has great versatility. It has a high smoke point, making it great for high-heat cooking, but a delicate flavor and similar fatty acid profile to olive oil. One tablespoon of duck fat has 4 grams of SFAs, 6 grams of MUFAs, and 1.6 grams of PUFAs. Try using pastured duck fat for roasting potatoes - you'll never want to use anything else for cooking potatoes once you've given it a try!Soaked and sprouted nuts, avocado, coconut, wild-caught fatty fish, grass-fed meats, and wild game are all excellent sources of healthy fats and can be incorporated into your diet in countless ways. Note: When you're choosing animal fats for cooking,because conventional alternatives are significantly higher in omega-6s.If optimal health is your goal, then. Instead, cook with traditional animal fats, get your omega-6s from whole food sources such as nuts and poultry, and balance things out with omega-3 fatty acids from seafood, shellfish, and fish oil.