led by a 25-year-old trans-identified female - and one of those physicians worked at a clinic in which every single child who came in for a consultation was considered "appropriate for transition."

"Imagine giving eight-year-old girls testosterone," Dr. Michael Laidlaw told a Heritage Foundation panel . "They are in third or fourth grade. This is unbelievable. But this is going on." Laidlaw, an endocrinologist, discovered via a Freedom of Information Act request that the minimum age for administration of cross-sex hormones had been lowered from 13 to 8 in a large five-year study being conducted at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.Laidlaw blamed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for "allowing unethical research to be conducted on children and adolescents," as Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who runs the Los Angeles study, received a $5.7 million grant from the NIH.Such experiments, Laidlaw believes, are being used to push the timetable for transgender-affirming therapy forward, in the absence of any clinical indication that this is a good idea or is at all healthy for the children.Already, children as young as eight or nine can be given puberty-blockers - which halt the child's development into an adult of their biological sex in preparation for taking the cross-sex hormones which bestow the secondary sex characteristics of the opposite - according to Endocrine Society and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines.Oxford professor Michael Biggs found, after filing a FOIA request.Worse, puberty blockers are administered on a wholly unscientific basis, Laidlaw said, relying on the child's "gender identity" - which a recent court case defined as a person's "core internal sense" of their own gender - as the primary criteria for initiating treatment. "There is no objective test to diagnose this," he said, "yet we are giving very harmful therapies on the basis of no objective diagnosis."While proponents of gender-affirming therapy downplay the risks of young teens and even pre-teens making decisions that will impact the rest of their lives, hormone therapy - both puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones -The Heritage panel featured "de-transitioner"