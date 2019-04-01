A rare double-headed carpet python has been discovered unexpectedly by a Port Macquarie reptile expert.The two-headed baby was found and sheltered by reptile remover Stuart Johnson, after it was abandoned by its parent in March.Unfortunately, it did not survive more than 12 hours after hatching.Mr Johnson, who maintains reptiles at Billabong Zoo and operates Port Macquarie's Reptile Solutions, said the find was rare."They are a bit of rarity and it's rarer again to see one that's alive," he said."It's all dependent on where it's conjoined, this one had the separation only a centimetre or two from the head base so there may have been an obstruction on windpipe."Even if it had of survived there would have been complications later on."It's all to do with the embryo inside the egg splitting to give twins but sometimes that process doesn't fully complete."Initially it seemed okay, it was quite exciting to keep my fingers crossed but because the split was so close to the heads I had my doubts."Mr Johnson had earlier been called out and found the adult parent of the eggs, nicknamed Ms Monty Python by residents in Port Macquarie.Source: Port Macquarie News