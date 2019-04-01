Roger Blackman rushed to help a man who was knifed on the street on Sunday morning in the fourth act of violence in a 14-hour rampage in Edmonton, London.Police said a lone attacker had carried out the four attacks on Saturday and Sunday, apparently targeting 'random' victims who were 'alone and vulnerable' and leaving one of them, a 45-year-old woman, fighting for her life.Detectives have made two arrests but the attacker, described as a tall, skinny black man wearing a hood, may still be at large.Police promised 'enhanced and dedicated police activity around the clock' to keep the area safe but have warned the public to be vigilant.Speaking to MailOnline last night, he said: 'I heard a scream, I looked to my right, I saw a guy run off, then another scream. I saw blood pouring out of the back of him, I went to my van to get some towels to stem the flow.'I saw the guy turn around and run off, he was literally about 10-15 feet away from where I was. I was in the back of my van so I'm always aware of what's going on around me.'The victim was screaming, oh my God, oh my God, why has this happened to me.'I was visiting my mum for mother's day. You hear about it in the papers and now it's happened in front of your mother's house. It does make you wonder, it makes you think about going out.'The first stabbing left a 45-year-old woman in 'critical condition' after she was knifed in the back on Aberdeen Road in Britain's capital, just after 7pm on Saturday evening.A 23-year-old man was then stabbed at Silver Street, Edmonton, before being found at around 3.55am at Seven Sisters tube station and remains in a stable condition.In the fourth attack unidentified man was knifed in the back on Sunday morning just a quarter of a mile from where the woman was stabbed, in the attack witnessed by Mr Blackman. Witnesses said he had been speaking on his phone in Bengali before the stabbing.The victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following the attack on Brettenham Road at around 9.43am.Later on Sunday morning a man was arrested on Fore Street while a second suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody at a home in Edmonton this evening. Both are in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.Police have said there is nothing to suggest a terror link but have urged the public to be 'vigilant' and 'beware of your surroundings'.The attacks have left Londoners fearful with the knife attacker possibly still on the loose. Natasha Cameron, 45, lives on Aberdeen Road and was walking home from work at a nearby casino after 10pm when she was informed about the stabbing near her house.Another local resident, Nichola Dennigan, said: 'It is scary at the moment all these stabbings in Edmonton where I live.'Police are treating the four stabbings as potentially linked but say the victims appear to have been selected at random due to them being 'alone and vulnerable'.Detectives are appealing for information and urging the public to stay vigilant following the series of stabbings in the Edmonton area.A 50-year-old hospital worker and PhD graduate who dialled 999 following the Brettenham Road attack said he was in his kitchen at 9.30am when he heard somebody shouting 'oh my God'.The resident said: 'The sound was moving around the front of the estate from the back and I called 999. When I came out, his attacker was gone and I heard the man speaking on the phone saying 'why didn't you come yet?''It was horrifying. My son was inside, he is only 15 and he has been left traumatised. He said in that moment 'dad please can we leave this place'.'I came out onto the main road and he was on the floor face down and then within a minute, the police arrived. They were excellent. The ambulance came four or five minutes later.'A local cafe owner, 50, who checked his CCTV to see one of the victims limping down Park Avenue said: 'It has all gone crazy. Last night there was a guy walking down here with a limp followed by a couple of others.'A Turkish woman, who lives on the Edmonton estate where the last of the four victims was stabbed, was faced with a crime scene when she stepped out onto her balcony this morning.She said: 'My balcony looks down onto the spot where the man was lying on the ground. I heard screaming outside and stood on the balcony - there were people running around.'There were so many sirens and police everywhere. Then I saw a body on the floor surrounded by police.'Dozens of officers, riot vans and a police helicopter rushed to the scene in Edmonton, north London, at 9.35am this morning.One resident said the estate is known for having gangs of between 15 and 20 men 'hanging around in the car park day and night.'A 36-year-old shop worker, was working when the attack took place, said: 'I was serving a customer and I heard screaming. Then when I went out and stood in the shop doorway there were a lot of people crowding around the man on the floor.'I heard he ran through the flats. Then there was another attack in the street next door but I didn't see the man with the knife.'Student nurse Nawel Yusef, said it was 'heartbreaking' to find the high street covered in police tape when she arrived to do her shopping this morning.She said: 'It was heartbreaking to see the police cordons and the blood on the street this morning.'It is ridiculous and what happened here is all linked. I heard the attack on Park Avenue last night was the same guy who stabbed the man this morning.'Back in the day, people fought with fists not knives. These people are taking lives and using knives like it doesn't matter.'You carry a knife and either you are going to use it or somebody is going to use it on you so there is no winner.'Cengiz Topal was woken by the cries coming from outside his Edmonton flat in north London and rushed outside.He said: 'I was asleep and I just heard somebody shouting 'help, help' and I saw him on the floor. He must've walked through the middle of the estate to the main road where he collapsed.'I went outside and I could tell he had been stabbed. I was trying to help him but there were other people there and the police arrived almost immediately. He was a young man, a poor young man. It's so terrible.'I just stood there watching the police cut off his clothes while he was lying there still with his eyes closed. I don't even know if he is alive.'I always see big groups of kids smoking drugs and causing problems here - they turn up in groups of 30 or 40 several times per month. I'm an old man but I saw to them 'careful kids' or 'be good young man.''Sometimes I come out to find my tyres have been slashed and they are flat. There are problems every weekend, Bulgarians, black men and teenage boys and girls.'He said: 'I was lying in bed at 8am and I heard shouting coming from outside. I didn't know what was going on and then later on I heard someone shouting 'help'.'I think there must have been an argument or a bit of a fight before the man got stabbed. I looked out of my balcony and saw the guy lying on the street and police cars everywhere.'Dervish Husseyin, 60, was at his friend's house on Aberdeen Road when the stabbing took place and said: 'I [saw] the woman lying down, face down', adding: 'She said they had beaten her up'.Mr Husseyin said the woman had 'blood on her back' but did not seem to realise she had been stabbed.'She said she only went out for a walk on her own,' he said. He added that the woman who was stabbed lives locally and English is not her first language.The rampage of stabbings follows the announcement that Home Secretary Sajid Javid is set to launch a 'Stop and Search blitz' to put a stop to Britain's knife crime.It will let police in seven regions carry out Stop and Search checks without needing to prove 'reasonable grounds'.DCI Stuart Smillie from North Area Command said: 'The four victims are all from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable. There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror related.'All of the people he has targeted have been walking alone and he has approached from behind without warning.'He added: 'Members of the public who have information about this suspect or have spotted someone acting suspiciously who matches his description are advised to call police on 999 and not to approach the man.'His description has been circulated to all officers in North Area who are carrying out patrols, CCTV footage enquiries and policing busy areas around where the incidents took place, particularly where he was last seen where police arrived four minutes after the call to police was made.'