Boston Dynamics' new warehouse robot threatens millions of jobs in the next decade
Fri, 29 Mar 2019 13:54 UTC
In the next ten years, automation may eliminate 20% to 25% of current jobs, or about 40 million, crushing the bottom 90% of Americans the hardest.
Boston Dynamics is at the forefront of developing new automation technologies.
The Waltham, Mass.-based company has released a new video of its warehouse robot, a "mobile manipulation robot designed for logistics. Handle autonomously performs mixed SKU pallet building and depalletizing after initialization and localizing against the pallets."
Dubbed Handle, the robot uses an on-board vision system with a large suction cup arm to track boxes and then move them to a pallet. The video below shows several robots in a warehouse moving boxes to a pallet and conveyor belt, a task that would typically be completed by humans.
"When Handle places boxes onto a pallet, it uses force control to nestle each box up against its neighbors," Boston Dynamics said. "The boxes used in the video weigh about 5 Kg (12 lbs), but the robot is designed to handle boxes up to 15 Kg (30 lbs). This version of Handle works with pallets that are 1.2 m deep and 1.7 m tall (48 inches deep and 68 inches tall)."
The next phase of automation has begun, and it will accelerate in the years ahead. Forty million Americans are at risk of losing their jobs to automation by 2030.
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Not that regime change in Moscow is a realistic idea, but the lack of foresight on display in Washington is staggering.
If the Western oligarchs didn't have us irrationally afraid of Russia and Putin, well, we just might start looking "up" at them, and finally...
Uhm! The archangels of democracy, peace and love. The type preached in the MidEast. Shalom
I remember a 1950's commercial with a hopefull prospect of the rapid industrial automation; that by the year 2000 technology would have progressed...
Beautiful research and article! But Aarhus is in Denmark if you wish to edit it.
Fast forward almost 70 years, and the automation and massive profit part of the prediction sure came true...