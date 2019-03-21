Puppet Masters
Trump blasts Dem efforts to pack Supreme Court
The Daily Caller
Wed, 20 Mar 2019 18:33 UTC
"I wouldn't entertain that," Trump noted. "The only reason they are doing that, they want to catch up. So if they can't catch up through the ballot box winning an election, they want to try a different way. No interest in it whatsoever," he said, adding, "It won't happen, I guarantee you, for six years."
Presidential candidates Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Pete Buttigieg and Kirsten Gillibrand have all noted their willingness to consider a proposal that would add seats to the Supreme Court.
Buttigieg said of court packing, "I don't think we should be laughing at it. Because in some ways it's no more a shattering of norms than what's already been done to get the judiciary to where it is today."
The growing calls have brought widespread condemnation from Republican politicians, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who introduced a constitutional amendment Tuesday afternoon to keep the number of seats on the court at nine.
The Trump campaign recently told The Daily Caller News Foundation, "This is just what the Democrats always do. When they lose, they try to change the rules. This is no different from when they attack the Electoral College every time they lose the White House. Now it's court-packing. They want to change our institutions to fit their own political desires."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Trump blasts Dem efforts to pack Supreme Court
- College Admission Scandal: Why Elites dislike standardized testing
- US Navy ready to 'Burn the Boats' with 2021 Laser installation on a Destroyer
- 'Inclusiveness' preaching Cambridge University rescinds Jordan Peterson invitation
- Mystery parties seek secrecy in Jeffrey Epstein-related suit
- May granted Brexit delay if MP's vote on a deal, refuses to comment on quitting office
- Putin to Washington: 'We now have the Hypersonic Zircon missile - do the math!'
- Ignoramuses: Progressive professors suggest blacklisting Quillette writers
- Trust is eroding in Democrat's 'witch hunt' against Donald Trump
- The first farmers were direct descendants of hunter-gatherers and not migrants, new study reveals
- Brain perceives objects better with attention
- Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang gains popularity among former Trump supporters
- Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu, no tsunami warning so far
- Escalation of US-China tit-for-tat tariffs to tank US GDP by 1 tln dollars in 10 years, study
- The empire of absurdity grinds on: Recycled neocons, recycled enemies
- Pompeo admonishes senators that voted to end US involvement in the Yemeni civil war
- Orban's party suspended from European parliament bloc over ongoing feud with Brussels
- US shouldn't seek new 'ideological confrontations' abroad
- Deputy FM Ryabkov to war-hawk Abrams: Venezuela 'aid' op is unacceptable, Russia will protect its interests
- New study: Trigger warnings are effectively useless
- Trump blasts Dem efforts to pack Supreme Court
- Mystery parties seek secrecy in Jeffrey Epstein-related suit
- May granted Brexit delay if MP's vote on a deal, refuses to comment on quitting office
- Putin to Washington: 'We now have the Hypersonic Zircon missile - do the math!'
- Trust is eroding in Democrat's 'witch hunt' against Donald Trump
- Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang gains popularity among former Trump supporters
- Escalation of US-China tit-for-tat tariffs to tank US GDP by 1 tln dollars in 10 years, study
- The empire of absurdity grinds on: Recycled neocons, recycled enemies
- Pompeo admonishes senators that voted to end US involvement in the Yemeni civil war
- Orban's party suspended from European parliament bloc over ongoing feud with Brussels
- US shouldn't seek new 'ideological confrontations' abroad
- Deputy FM Ryabkov to war-hawk Abrams: Venezuela 'aid' op is unacceptable, Russia will protect its interests
- George W. Bush: 'Borders should be respected' says ex-president who invaded and bombed 4+ nations
- Two US probes scrutinize how Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 'flawed flight system' got the green light
- Gabbard: Calling Trump a Putin puppet is dangerous and stupid, Twitter responds that she is one also
- AOC and her chief of staff quietly removed from control of Justice Democrats PAC
- Russian influence in UK is bad... except for the $11bn Russian investors have poured into the economy
- Kazakhstan to remain Russia's key ally after Nazarbayev resigns as president, but stays in govt
- Ivanka Trump leads new campaign for good paying jobs, college education reform
- New book claims Trump was initially reluctant to meet with Netanyahu, reveals alleged details of Kushner's 'deal of the century'
- College Admission Scandal: Why Elites dislike standardized testing
- 'Inclusiveness' preaching Cambridge University rescinds Jordan Peterson invitation
- Ignoramuses: Progressive professors suggest blacklisting Quillette writers
- Afghan refugee accused of repeatedly raping 11yo in Germany could avoid trial as he was underage
- Lion Air pilots scoured handbook in minutes before crash
- The left should cheer President Trump in protecting free speech on college campuses
- EU competition regulators hit Google with $1.7 billion fine for blocking ads sourced from rivals
- Pope refuses convicted French cardinal's resignation
- Sick of human politicians? 25% of Europeans would prefer AI government
- Arizona mom accused of abusing 7 adopted children, forcing them to star in YouTube videos
- SOTT Focus: Youth Strike Movement For Climate Change is an Immensely Deceptive Globalist Propaganda Campaign
- Methamphetamine is flooding into the US, DEA official says
- Senegalese man sets Italian school bus on fire with children on board
- China clones 'Sherlock Holmes of police dogs' to cut time and cost of K9 training
- Why Finlandians seem to be so much happier than Americans
- Why Tom Friedman's belief in a Jewish 'ancestral homeland' is a toxic myth
- JPMorgan Managing Director dies: Sudden tragedy has connections to other JPM deaths
- Mother accused of child molestation and child abuse of her 7 adopted children
- A professor spoke the truth, he still pays the price
- Israeli lawmaker known for publicly berating Palestinians guns down rival Arab politician in outlandish campaign ad
- The first farmers were direct descendants of hunter-gatherers and not migrants, new study reveals
- Oldest astrolabe discovered in sunken Portuguese ship
- Virgin with laughing child: Scholars unveil Leonardo da Vinci's "only surviving sculpture"
- Ancient DNA research shines spotlight on Iberian Peninsula
- Nile shipwreck discovery proves Herodotus' puzzling description of large trading boat right
- A new generation of people in Arctic and Northwest Coast communities are reviving indigenous tattooing
- Mexico, 1968: When 'mystery snipers' opened fire on their own troops
- Best of the Web: Economist Ricardo Hausmann's 'morning after' for Venezuela: The neoliberal brain behind Juan Guaido's economic agenda
- New research suggests Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar lived near a US base in Afghanistan
- 2,700-year-old giant solar storm detected in Greenland ice
- It's the Flintstones! Archaeologists find 60,000-year-old Neanderthal workshop with 17,000 flint objects
- The French genocide that has been air-brushed from history
- The last king of Xinjiang: How Bertram Sheldrake went from condiment heir to Muslim monarch
- Beads found in Nordic grave reveal trade connections with Egypt 3,400 years ago
- 15th century massacre of children in Peru may have been sacrifice to stop bad weather
- The myth of the 'Savage Indian' persists
- Ancient Chinese tomb found to hold fabled 'elixir of immortality'
- Balamku: Maya ritual cave untouched for 1,000 years stuns archaeologists
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- US Navy ready to 'Burn the Boats' with 2021 Laser installation on a Destroyer
- NASA's surprise discovery changes what we know about asteroids
- Small Wonders: Scientists Reveal the Secrets of Amazing Little Insects and Crustaceans
- Non-crackpot physicist wins Templeton prize - Darwinist Jerry Coyne isn't happy
- Algal 'mutant' library lends insights into genes for photosynthesis
- CNN spawns more faux news - neglects to fact-check report on meteor explosion over Bering Sea
- New AI turns crappy sketches into photorealistic masterworks
- People are able to sense Earth's magnetic field, brain waves suggest
- Russia-US ready to search for life traces on Venus
- Russia's Roscosmos says 'ready to help' NASA if construction of Soyuz alternative is delayed
- Guess who Earth's closest neighbor is? Hint: It's not Venus
- Debris from increased asteroids and comets? Dust ring discovered 'where it should not be' - in Mercury's orbit
- Heat can act like a sound wave when moving through graphite
- Lab-grown from human stem cells, these 'mini-brains' learned to control muscles of their own free will
- Vancouver Island overdue for the big one
- The statistical mathematics that tells a cell what it is
- Ethnicity of many crucial medical cell lines misclassified
- Nobel prize physicist attempting to merge physics and the paranormal
- New paper confirms trilobite explosion during Cambrian - appeared out of nowhere with no visible ancestors
- For Dreams of Darwinian Evolution, First Rule of Adaptive Evolution Is an Insuperable Problem
- Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu, no tsunami warning so far
- Earthquake measuring 4.9 shakes south west France
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: USA floods - Waterways are exploding in size
- Fifth whale in 8 weeks washes up on Outer Banks in North Carolina
- Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Turkey, no casualties reported
- Cyclone Trevor barrels into Australia's northeastern coast with 200kmh winds while second tropical storm begins to form
- UAE residents spot rare 'fallstreak hole' - First in a decade
- Cyclone Idai: More than 1,000 feared dead in Mozambique
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano suffers largest eruption in years
- US weather patterns go crazy: Nebraska flooding has broken 17 records, snow buries parts of West coast
- Girl fights for life at hospital after hyena attack in Kenya
- 101 dead sea turtles found in state of Guerrero, Mexico
- Zimbabwe landslide kills school pupils as Cyclone Idai death toll rises to at least 157
- Indonesia flash flood death toll rises to at least 77 people
- Weather extremes: Heavy hailstorms cause considerable damage to orchards in South Africa
- Weather extremes: Drought in Costa Rica causes losses of up to 50% of vegetables
- North China landslide knocks over homes, killing at least 10 (UPDATE)
- The true number of whales, dolphins, porpoises and birds which have died in the Atlantic in the first quarter of 2019 is unprecedented
- Police cam captures bull attack on owner at New Jersey Farm
- Europe's record breaking warm winter leads to unprecedented wildfires
- Meteor fireball spotted over parts of New York State [VIDEO]
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor exploded over Russia's Far East in December last year - Blast was 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima
- Meteor fireball falls in Russia's territory
- Search begins for meteorite that fell on desert in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UPDATE: Second meteor fireball spotted in ONE week
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Jury finds Monsanto's Roundup a substantial factor in causing man's cancer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Keto Crotch - Weight Watchers Pathetic Attempt to Scare You Off Ketogenic Diets
- Smell of skin could lead to early diagnosis for Parkinson's
- New military study: "Remarkable" results among soldiers on a ketogenic diet
- A scientist's rebuttal to the recent MMR vaccine study
- Another one bites the dust: Vegan blogger accused of being fake after caught eating fish in secret restaurant video
- Measles: The New Red Scare - Fear as a pretext for infringing on individual rights
- Interfaith kidney swap: Muslim, Hindu families in India form close bond after exchanging organs
- Thirty years of fast food: Study show greater variety, but more salt, larger portions, and added calories
- Scientists warn Apple AirPods may 'pose cancer risk,' urges WHO to act
- Repeat after me: The liver is not a filter!
- Screen time predicts delays in child development, says new research
- 65 chemical cross-contaminants found in popular children's vaccine Infanrix Hexa
- Harvard Immunologist: 'Unvaccinated children pose no risk to anyone'
- 'I will never get over feeling I killed my son': Anti-vaccination activists refuse to be 'silenced'
- Eat more eggs
- Frivilous lawsuit claims Kerrygold is not "grassfed"
- Study raises questions about gluten, lactose in drugs
- Impossible foods: The lab-grown meat industry just got the regulatory oversight it's been begging for
- Toxins in vaccines: Are they really safe and effective?
- Brain perceives objects better with attention
- New study: Trigger warnings are effectively useless
- How to actually, truly focus on what you're doing
- How to daydream your way to better learning and concentration
- Different meditation types train distinct parts of your brain
- What happens when you spend a year using science to improve your brain?
- Humans have an inbuilt compass
- Incidental negative emotions can reduce our capacity to trust others
- Mothers are drowning in stress
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Hidden Role of Psi in Psychotherapy - and Evolution?
- How Inuit parents teach kids to control their anger
- Study: Memories of music cannot be lost to Alzheimer's and dementia
- Neurofeedback - keeping you in the zone
- Oxford researcher believes there are seven moral rules that unite humanity
- SOTT Focus: Why Darwinism Is Wrong, Dead Wrong - Part 1: Intelligent Design and Information
- Trying to forget uses more brain power than remembering
- Didn't read the article before commenting? Science says it really shows
- Best of the Web: Moral Zealotry and the Seductive Nature of Evil
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: First Sight: Why Psi Is the Root of Consciousness
- Breathtaking: The benefits of conscious breathing
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
- Leprechauns enjoy final St Patrick's Day having driven all snakes out of Ireland to Westminster
- The key to stopping mass shootings is to pass sensible legislation against thoughts and prayers says AOC
- New government guidelines require police supervision for knife use
- Bear bandit raids Siberian ranger hut in search of... a newspaper?
- New edition of Harry Potter series to include sections on World History so millennials will actually know something useful
- The fastest growing disorder in America? Trump Derangement Syndrome! Are you a sufferer?
- Russian granny walks 90 miles a week to deliver mail to village
- True progressivism knows the truth: 'We're the last possible hope for mankind'
- Georgia woman wins $10K for actually reading the fine print in her insurance policy
- Upcoming Eurovision song contest overshadows Israeli war crimes
- Pennsylvanians in shock as Punxsutawney Phil is arrested for fraud
- 'Salah's my favorite player, he's polite & good-tempered' - 7yo Iranian viral sensation on football hero
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
вежливым людям ('Monument to polite people'), Simferopol, Crimea
Quote of the Day
People are always teaching us democracy but the people who teach us democracy don't want to learn it themselves.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
just have a computer program use a reflective surface to return the laser to sender?
In essence, this "scandal" is about admission of unqualified (or at least less qualified) people to colleges/universities through various...
"Why elites dislike standardized testing" Because their kids are stupid?
The 250 year life span of empires could be due to God's Laws which will work to destroy anything that is out of harmony with love, which is true...
Everyone has God given free will to choose their own diet; I just don't believe God meant for me to kill animals. as Pythagoras said . . . As long...