Police and far-right demonstrators have clashed outside the presidential administration building in the Ukrainian capital and in at least one other city.The far-right activists had gathered in Kyiv on March 9 to call for arrests of figures linked to an alleged military corruption scandal.A media investigation last week detailed purportedVideo showed demonstrators trying to break through police lines, shoving officers and setting off fireworks. Police used tear gas to turn them back.In a statement, police said one officer was hospitalized with chemical burns to his eyes.Police said 15 officers were injured in clashes in the city of Cherkasy, about 150 kilometers southeast of Kyiv and the site of a campaign speech by Poroshenko for the March 31 presidential election.The investigation on media outlet Bihus. Info's program Nashi Hroshi alleged that Ihor Hladkovskyy, the son of close Poroshenko ally Oleh Hladkovskyy, who is deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, organized a ring to smuggle, a year after Moscow seized Ukraine's Crimea region and threw its support behind militant separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.It claimed thatThe report also alleged that Ihor Hladkovskyy and his two associates illegallyA day afteron February 25, Poroshenko suspended Oleh Hladkovskyy from his post and two days later announced that a probe had been launched into the allegations. On March 4, Poroshenko fired Hladkovskyy.The electionagainst Russia-backed separatists.