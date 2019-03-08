© NOAA



Umbrellas and snow shovels would have been wise investments over the past three months.The winter of 2018-19 was the(Climate scientists define winter as the months of December, January and February.)"There were no areas of Knoxville that weren't affected," Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay said.According to the National Weather Service, the incessant precipitation was due to a steady onslaught of coast-to-coast storms, many of which dumped heavy snow across the western mountains and portions of the northern U.S., and heavy rain across the southern tier.The national average precipitation, which includes both rain and melted snow, was 9.01 inches.The endless snow was a boon for ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada.in northern California made for "the type of season that dreams are made of," the ski resort said.At February's end, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 11.9 percent of the contiguous U.S. to be in drought, down from 16.5 percent at the end of January.