© Stefani Reynolds

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday that he expects to be treated fairly in 2020 by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) despite lingering tensions over the 2016 primary.Sanders gave the answer after an audience member asked whether Sanders believes he can get a "fair shake" in the Democratic nomination process.Sanders announced last week that he is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 after an unsuccessful bid in 2016.Hacked emails in 2016 showed DNC staffers criticizing Sanders and his campaign and speaking more favorably of Clinton.Sanders, an Independent, has also faced criticism from some Democrats for allegedly not fully embracing the party. But he noted during Monday's town hall that he is a member of the party's leadership in the Senate and that he has long caucused with Democrats.Sanders also pledged Monday to support the Democratic nominee for president, even if it's not him."I hope and believe that every Democratic candidate will come together after the nominee is selected and make certain that Donald Trump is not reelected president of the United States," he said. "And I pledge certainly to do that. I hope I'm the nominee, but if I am not, I will work with that nominee."