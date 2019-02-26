"In 2016, I think I will not shock anybody to suggest that the DNC was not quite evenhanded. I think we have come a long way since then and I fully expect to be treated quite as well as anybody else," he said during a CNN town hall Monday evening.
Sanders gave the answer after an audience member asked whether Sanders believes he can get a "fair shake" in the Democratic nomination process.
Sanders announced last week that he is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 after an unsuccessful bid in 2016.
The Vermont senator was critical of the DNC during the primary in 2016 because he and many of his supporters believed the committee was biased in favor of Hillary Clinton, who ultimately won the nomination. Hacked emails in 2016 showed DNC staffers criticizing Sanders and his campaign and speaking more favorably of Clinton.
Sanders, an Independent, has also faced criticism from some Democrats for allegedly not fully embracing the party. But he noted during Monday's town hall that he is a member of the party's leadership in the Senate and that he has long caucused with Democrats.
Sanders also pledged Monday to support the Democratic nominee for president, even if it's not him.
"I hope and believe that every Democratic candidate will come together after the nominee is selected and make certain that Donald Trump is not reelected president of the United States," he said. "And I pledge certainly to do that. I hope I'm the nominee, but if I am not, I will work with that nominee."