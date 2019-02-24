Where are the 'empty shelves'? US journalist Max Blumenthal discovers well-stocked supermarkets in Caracas
RT
Fri, 22 Feb 2019 19:20 UTC
"Grocery shelves lie empty as food becomes increasingly scarce" in Venezuela, the UK Independent weeps. The country's shops remain open but "sparsely stocked," The Guardian laments. Even "basic commodities" such as toothbrushes aren't available for purchase, CNN bemoans. "Hungry" Venezuelans must choose between "torture or starvation," Bloomberg grimly concludes. Mainstream media coverage of Venezuela gives the impression that President Nicolas Maduro is slowly starving his own people - a narrative which, as journalist Max Blumenthal found after surveying a massive supermarket in Caracas, is wildly deceptive.
Blumenthal also marveled at the store's huge variety of scented toilet paper, shampoo and toiletries - the "basic commodities" which, according to CNN, are nowhere to be found in Venezuela.
"There isn't an issue here with food distribution or food scarcity," Blumenthal concludes. "The issue is the buying power of Venezuelans has been completely destroyed because their currency has been so badly weakened by hyperinflation, speculation and the flood of dollars that the government can't control here, as well as hoarding by private capitalist elements that support the opposition."
Humanitarian organizations have distanced themselves from the alleged aid package, amid accusations that the "humanitarian aid" could contain military equipment, or be used for political purposes.
Comment:
Now the challenge is to get the message across to the other 99.9% of the paid corporate media that says otherwise.