Humanitarian aid shipments to Venezuela are a "Trojan horse" and a pretext for military intervention, said Bolivia's leftist president, Evo Morales, as the US continues to deliver aid to neighboring countries.The US has used military aircraft to deliver food, medicine, and hygiene supplies to Colombia, as Washington seeks ways of getting it into Venezuela. Meanwhile, President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed the US aid as "crumbs," and threatened on Thursday to close the Colombian border. Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared 'interim president' Juan Guaido has promised supporters that he will begin taking in and distributing aid supplies on Saturday.Bolivia is among several Latin American countries that have stuck by Maduro in Venezuela's ongoing power struggle. Mexico, Cuba, Uruguay, and Nicaragua have all continued to recognize Maduro as the country's legitimate leader, and Morales has been perhaps the most vocal in condemning Washington's regime change efforts.