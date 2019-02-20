© Supplied



In a subsequent health check, doctors told Skeel he had only 10 days to live and was suffering a build up of fluid inside his skull - caused by blunt objects struck at his head.

A British man has revealed for the first time the horrific extent of injuries he suffered after being stabbed, burnt and violently assaulted by his abusive girlfriend.Alex Skeel, 22, was days from death when police arrived at his home in June 2017.This lead to the arrest of Jordan Worth, the mother of his two children.Skeel has now retold his five-year ordeal in a BBC documentary called 'Abused By My Girlfriend". It examines the cycle of abuse inflicted upon him by Worth and why he felt unable to escape for so long.There is also police footage of interviews with Skeel and Worth.In one segment,The knife wound was caused by Skeel trying to protect his skull from her attack and left him with dozens of stitches."That's stab wounds... they were caused by hammers hitting the skin. When police found me I was told I was 10 days away from death," he said.The couple split up in 2014, but in 2017 reconciled, with Skeel desperate to be with his young son.But the abuse only grew worse."I was backed into the corner upstairs, she lifted the lid up and threw it," he recalls."I screamed. Full-on screamed.""It was horrible. It hurt, it was so sore.""My body started to shut down," Skeel recalled.Bedfordshire police realised he was being abused by his girlfriend after an officer chatted with him away from Worth.His girlfriend was arrested and later pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and coercive controlling behaviour. She was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison."People always ask me, why didn't you walk away - but it's so complicated. As each day goes by, I'm understanding it more," Skeel said.