man abused by girlfriend
A British man has revealed for the first time the horrific extent of injuries he suffered after being stabbed, burnt and violently assaulted by his abusive girlfriend.

Alex Skeel, 22, was days from death when police arrived at his home in June 2017.

This lead to the arrest of Jordan Worth, the mother of his two children.

Worth became the first woman in the UK to be convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour and grievous bodily harm.

Skeel has now retold his five-year ordeal in a BBC documentary called 'Abused By My Girlfriend". It examines the cycle of abuse inflicted upon him by Worth and why he felt unable to escape for so long.

Jordan Worth
Jordan Worth, left, was jailed for grievous bodily harm against her then partner Alex Skeel.
There is also police footage of interviews with Skeel and Worth.

In one segment, Worth calmly describes cutting her boyfriend across the elbow as well as hitting him with a hammer.

The knife wound was caused by Skeel trying to protect his skull from her attack and left him with dozens of stitches.

"That's stab wounds... they were caused by hammers hitting the skin. When police found me I was told I was 10 days away from death," he said.

The couple split up in 2014, but in 2017 reconciled, with Skeel desperate to be with his young son.

Mr Worth and Skeel
Mr Worth and Skeel have two children.
But the abuse only grew worse.

In one incident, Worth poured boiling water over him.

"I was backed into the corner upstairs, she lifted the lid up and threw it," he recalls.

"I screamed. Full-on screamed."

"It was horrible. It hurt, it was so sore."

Other abuse he suffered including not being able to eat unless his girlfriend approved, which saw him shed 20 kilograms.

"My body started to shut down," Skeel recalled.

Bedfordshire police realised he was being abused by his girlfriend after an officer chatted with him away from Worth.

In a subsequent health check, doctors told Skeel he had only 10 days to live and was suffering a build up of fluid inside his skull - caused by blunt objects struck at his head.

His girlfriend was arrested and later pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and coercive controlling behaviour. She was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

"People always ask me, why didn't you walk away - but it's so complicated. As each day goes by, I'm understanding it more," Skeel said.