Trump Jr. tweeted, "Will someone please explain to me how it is possible for NYC to SPEND a $3 Billion tax break on anything? This is insanity."
Trump Jr. was responding to the idiotic claim from Ocasio-Cortez that New York had given away $3 billion by letting Amazon come to New York, and thus could use that money to hire teachers and fix the subway. She said:
You know, I think it's really important that we understand that we need to invest in our economy, but we need to invest in our people, and to give away $3 billion to a company that has a history of worker exploitation that's paying below what the cost of New York City is not acceptable for us. We need to have good jobs, and they need to come to the table as in - you know, any company that wants to come to New York needs to come to the table as an equal partner, and you look at how Google came to New York; it was not nearly as controversial as this, and I think it's because of, they were willing to work with local communities.She continued:
What's great is that our economy, our local economy, is already growing. So I firmly believe that if we want to take that $3 billion dollars that we were willing to give to Amazon and invest it in our local community, we can do that. We can make those jobs. We can make 25,000 jobs. But we don't have to give away and allow our subway system to crumble so that Amazon essentially owns a part of New York City. We can create 25,000 jobs with Mom-and-Pops; we can create 25,ooo jobs with companies that are willing to come to the table, but we should not be giving away our infrastructure, our subway system, our schools, our teachers' salaries, our firefighters' budgets, to a company that has not shown good faith to New Yorkers. And we can ask for more because we deserve more.What Ocasio-Cortez apparently doesn't or won't understand is that there is no $3 billion out there that New York could spend; it was simply $3 billion in unpaid taxes from which Amazon would have benefited by staying in New York.
On Friday, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough also ripped Ocasio-Cortez, stating:
What's shocking to me is once again she shows how little she understands not just economics but even unemployment. She's the one who said the reason unemployment is so low is because a lot of people have two jobs. She needs to learn basic things about what it is to be a representative ... Just because she has a progressive agenda, which some people like, does not mean she has the city's best interest. She showed me she only cares about herself and not about her colleagues ... and not about the people she represents because those people would be getting jobs themselves.Video of Ocasio-Cortez pontificating below: