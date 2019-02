© FILE PHOTO Russian Defense Ministry

Ankara will stay on course to get the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft system despite Washington's carrot-and-stick offer of alternative Patriot missiles and threats to jeopardize other arms deals, a top Turkish MP has confirmed., according to Volkan Bozkir, head of Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee. Bozkir, who is in Washington this week, said purchasing the S-400 has nothing to do with Turkey's plans to possibly buy the Patriots as well.he stated . Expanding on that, the Turkish MP said Ankara had already paid most of the price for the S-400s and the weapons systems are expected to arrive in November.The remark reiterates what senior Turkish officials have been repeatedly saying of the S-400 deal. But notably, it was made a day ahead of the informal deadline which Washington has reportedly set for Ankara. According to an unnamed American official cited by Reuters,Turkey is in a somewhat precarious position as it continues to receive not-so-veiledPatriots aside,, arguing that the S-400 and the F-35 cannot operate within one military. Some American media claimed the S-400's 96L6E radar could even provide a backdoor for Russia to study ways of detecting and shooting down the advanced stealth jet. There were reports that Turkey had offered the US to survey the Russian cutting-edge air defense systems, but those were denied by Turkish officials.Bozkır rejected the notion that the two weapon systems are mutually exclusive."It is wrong to establish a direct link between the [deals on] S-400s and the F-35s. There are other NATO member countries with many Russian-made military products," he said, adding there would be no flow of information between the two.