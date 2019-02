© Sputnik / Varvara Gertie

A deranged man, who dug up the bodies of 26 young girls and turned them into 'human dolls,' could walk free from a psychiatric unit despite the fury of his victims' relatives and the concerns of doctors.Anatoly Moskvin, a 52-year-old historian from the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, was arrested and sentenced to compulsory psychiatric treatment after two dozen mummified bodies were discovered at his apartment in 2011.Last year, psychiatrists claimed that they had cured the man and recommended that he continue receiving treatment as an outpatient. However, they recently reversed their decision and demanded that his treatment be extended indefinitely.However, the body-snatcher could now walk free on a technicality as the order keeping him in the secure hospital expired in December. With a court poised to rule on the issue, relatives of the deceased children whose bodies he took have expressed outrage at the prospect of his release.Moskvin, a historian and a well-known cemetery expert, developed a fascination with the dead in childhood, before starting to rob graves and steal the bodies of girls aged between three and 12.He hosted tea parties for the "dolls," sang children's songs, and turned on cartoons when he worked at a computer.During the trial, Moskvin gave detectives conflicting explanations for his actions. He initially said that he was lonely and wanted to communicate with the girls, but later claimed he had tried to find ways to resurrect them. He also said he wanted to become a mummification expert.