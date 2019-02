© Reuters / Marko Djurica

With all of the trolling and abuse that happens daily online, Twitter has revealed some odd priorities when policing its platform, suspending users who jokingly advise jobless journalists that they should "learn to code" instead.It was too much for NBC business reporter Ben Popken - who is still employed, mind you - who on Wednesday reported a user who tweeted the phrase at him, for what he called "abusive behavior."A mere twenty minutes later, Popken's 'abuser' was suspended by Twitter.and that he already knows how to code, even posting scans from an old children's coding magazine to prove it.Popken wasn't the first to complain about the phrase, however. In a statement to the conservative website Breitbart last week,, who were targeted by a hate campaign online after an edited video misleadingly showed them harassing a Native American elder while wearing pro-Trump MAGA hats.Twitter has been accused in the past of political bias and. in particular, targeting conservatives. Last year, prominent Republican politicians suddenly went missing from search results on the platform - and the phenomenon only affected conservatives, a VICE magazine review found. Months later, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the platform was indeed left-leaning, but said it still operates without bias.An undercover investigation by right-wing watchdog Project Veritas captured Twitter employees admitting to the bias on camera, however, with one saying that the platform does "shadow ban" accounts it does not like and that the "majority of them" are conservative accounts.