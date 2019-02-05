Society's Child
Not The Onion: 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents for having him without his consent
Mon, 04 Feb 2019 00:01 UTC
A 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents - with whom he admits to having a good relationship - because they brought him into the world without his consent.
LOL. Really?
Really.
Raphael Samuel of New Delhi said that children aren't indebted to their parents and that children should ask their mothers and fathers "for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you."
"I want to tell all Indian kids that they don't owe their parents anything," Samuel told India's The Print. "I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure."
He added, "My life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn't ask to exist."
Samuel's belief is part of a system called "anti-natalism," which promotes the notion that children shouldn't be forced to be born, especially at the expense of the planet.
"Other Indian people must know that it is an option not to have children, and to ask your parents for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you," he explained.
Samuel even went on to compare childbearing to both kidnapping and slavery.
The outlet reported that Samuel runs a Facebook page called "Nihil Anand," which boasts a whopping 800 followers. You can find various memes and videos advocating for allowing the human race to die.
One photo reads, "A good parent puts the child above its wants and needs," but "the child itself is a want of the parent."
Another calls parents "hypocrites" and asks, "Isn't forcing a child into this world and then forcing it to have a career kidnapping and slavery?"
Another posting reads, "The only reason your children are facing problems is because you had them."
On Monday, Samuel shared a video titled, "Infertile is SEXY!!" Samuel shared another video on Sunday titled, "DON'T respect your parents, unless you want to."
"The problem lies in the distribution of the carbon footprint in India," Dr. Chandra Bhushan, director of the Centre for Science and Environment, told the outlet. "For the bottom 50 percent of the population, their carbon footprint is less than half a tonne. Meanwhile, the carbon footprint for the top 10 percent is about 6 tonnes."
The Print featured a 2009 study that reported that a person's "carbon legacy" for one single child can produce "20 times more greenhouse gas than a person would save by driving a high-mileage car, recycling, [and] using energy-efficient appliances and light bulbs," and noted that not having children is the biggest way to reduce a carbon footprint on the earth.
Comment: What a nihilistic point of view. Perhaps, rather than awarding the prosecutor any money in the legal case, the judge should allow them to be put to death to immediately rectify their objection to their own existence.