© Becca Schenk (Instagram / @webelongtotheearth)

It's not something seen every day, so when mysterious "hole-punch" clouds appeared in the sky over BC's South Coast this week, people wasted no time in sharing their shots of the weather phenomenon.According to the Weather Network , the phenomenon is known as a "fallstreak hole," named after the fact that water in that particular region of the cloud is falling to earth, producing pronounced streaks as a result, and leaving behind a "hole" in the cloud.The results made for some pretty epic scenes from the sky.