BC hole-punch cloud
© Becca Schenk (Instagram / @webelongtotheearth)
It's not something seen every day, so when mysterious "hole-punch" clouds appeared in the sky over BC's South Coast this week, people wasted no time in sharing their shots of the weather phenomenon.

According to the Weather Network, the phenomenon is known as a "fallstreak hole," named after the fact that water in that particular region of the cloud is falling to earth, producing pronounced streaks as a result, and leaving behind a "hole" in the cloud.

The results made for some pretty epic scenes from the sky.