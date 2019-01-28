'Direct impacts of the government shutdown will flow through GDP'

$26 billion.

"Using the Council of Economic Advisers' estimate of a weekly loss of 0.13 percentage points of quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, we estimate that the four weeks of the government shutdown has cost the economy about $26 billion."

"The direct and indirect effect of the government shutdown have led us to review our 1Q growth estimate, and we now see 1Q GDP growth at 1.7%," the analysts wrote. "That downgrade to our 1Q GDP forecast includes a 0.5pp drag from the shutdown. Direct impacts of the government shutdown will flow through GDP via reduced hours worked by government employees, while indirect effects will be felt through impacts on government contracts, and the reduced consumption of government employees who have been without pay."

'I am proud to shut down the government'

"I am proud to shut down the government for border security because the people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it." The president added: "If we don't get what we want one way or the other ... I will shut down the government."

This government shutdown cost U.S. more than previous ones

"This will solve itself. We will get back to normal. The problem is the longevity of this one. You can think about short term government delays as short term problems that then get rectified quite quickly. The longer it goes, you're not going to make that up in the economy. You're not going to go to dinner twice next week, because you missed going out to dinner this week, because you didn't have the money to go out and afford that, or to buy, you know, an extra tank of gas, et cetera. So a lot of those things are expenditures that are not going to happen. That's going to have a weight on the GDP of the US."