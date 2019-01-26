© unknown



Washington seems so dead-set on regime change in Venezuela,US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday the appointment of Elliott AbramsAbrams is expected to coordinate all diplomatic efforts to replace President Nicolas Maduro with the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, recognized by the US, OAS and several EU members."I left this building 30 years ago this week - last time I worked here - so it's very nice to be back,"Abrams told reporters at the State Department on Friday.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "Democracy was 'restored' in Iraq. In Libya, too. In Syria they tried but failed, or rather weren't allowed to. And now in Venezuela."Many US journalists and observers - even those supportive of regime change in Venezuela such as MSNBC's Chris Hayes - were appalled by the news as well, recalling the former diplomat's dark history in Latin America.As the Reagan administration's assistant secretary of state for human rights in the 1980s,He was also involved in working with Iran to arm the US-backed rebels in Nicaragua, the infamousAbrams was eventually convicted of lying to Congress about Iran-Contra, but was pardoned right away by President George H.W. Bush. In the 1990s, Abrams became aa hawkish neoconservative think-tank.He returned to the corridors of power in 2001, as a director on the National Security Council for President George W. Bush.In February 2017, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner wanted to bring Abrams back to the State Department as deputy secretary, butafter reading what Abrams wrote about him during the 2016 presidential campaign, as part of the NeverTrump conservative camp.Also on Friday, thebut instead ensure that "commercial transactions by the Venezuelan government, including those involving its state-owned enterprises and international reserves,Between the recognition, the Treasury announcement, and the appointment of Abrams, it seems thatembracing instead the neoconservative line championed then - and this week as well - by his rival Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida).