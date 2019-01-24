who hosts his own

The former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been arrested and charged and will appear in court later on Thursday, Scotland's Crown Office has confirmed.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm a 64 year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act."It's understood that Salmond went to police of his own volition to attend questioning on the sexual harassment allegations before being arrested, but was not held in custody overnight. He's currently in an Edinburgh hotel.The former SNP leader,, has been under investigation by Police Scotland following an inquiry conducted by Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish government, into allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them a number of years ago.The Scottish government gave their final report to police in August 2018.when he was first minister.He told Sky News late last year that he wasover their handling of an investigation into the complaints.Scotland's highest court concluded that the inquiry into the harassment claims made as the former SNP leader wasPolice and Prosecutors have released no further information on the nature of the arrest relating to these new charges against Salmond.