A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm a 64 year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act."
It's understood that Salmond went to police of his own volition to attend questioning on the sexual harassment allegations before being arrested, but was not held in custody overnight. He's currently in an Edinburgh hotel.
Comment: AGAIN?! He was cleared of such charges barely a fortnight ago!
The former SNP leader, who hosts his own show on RT, has been under investigation by Police Scotland following an inquiry conducted by Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish government, into allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them a number of years ago.
The Scottish government gave their final report to police in August 2018. Salmond has denied the claims, which date back to 2013 when he was first minister.
He told Sky News late last year that he was "not guilty of any criminality whatsoever." He won his own separate legal case against the Scottish government on January 8 over their handling of an investigation into the complaints.
Scotland's highest court concluded that the inquiry into the harassment claims made as the former SNP leader was unlawful and "tainted with apparent bias."
Police and Prosecutors have released no further information on the nature of the arrest relating to these new charges against Salmond.
Comment: This has nothing to do with sex and women's rights, and everything to do with cracking down on dissenters. In Salmond's case, he is 'guilty' on two counts: of seeking Scottish independence from London, and for partnering with RT to produce and broadcast his talkshow.
Dissent will not be tolerated in the New World Order.