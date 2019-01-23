© Integrity Initiative

We've temporarily removed all content from our website, pending an investigation into the theft of data from the Institute for Statecraft and the Integrity Initiative. The website will be relaunched shortly. https://t.co/aS5fnnmffV



- Integrity Initiative (@InitIntegrity) January 21, 2019

The British state-funded Integrity Initiative, exposed last year for conducting Europe-wide political influence campaigns in leaked files, has removed all of its website content "pending an investigation" into the data "theft."A group claiming association with the loose hacktivist collective Anonymous has been dumping private Integrity Initiative documents online in various batches since November.In a surprise move on Monday, theIn a statement posted on its now mostly bare website, the II claimed the leaks were "part of a campaign to undermine the work" of the Initiative which it said involved "researching, publicising and countering the threat" Europe faces in the in the form of "disinformation" and "hybrid warfare" -It remains an open question if, in an effort to save face, the group would accuse Russia of being behind the leaks and even of doctoring the documents. While the statement admitted that some of the leaks were "genuine," it claimed others were "falsified" - but did not provide any evidence to back up that claim. It is, however, apparent thatThe website will be "relaunched shortly" and "analysis" of the hack and its "significance" will be published soon, the statement said. It doesn't look as though many will be awaiting that analysis with bated breath, however.Perhaps discouraging for the Integrity Initiative, few seemed upset to see their content disappear. Most responses to the announcement tweet are of the trolling variety, accusing the organization of simply being caught in the act and trying to clean house.After the II leaks, Scottish newspaper the Daily Record wrote that the revelations - including that the government-funded organization had also conducted a domestic smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn - was "one of the biggest political scandals of the year."