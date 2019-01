In recent days, many online essays have rightly ripped apart Gillette's ugly new "We Believe" advertisement . One online critic dubbed it "feel-bad liberalism."Carpentered by Grey Advertising for Proctor and Gamble's razors company, it does not detail product attributes, encourage brand loyalty, instill warm feelings in buyers, or even show basic respect for consumers. Instead, the grimly lecturing spot declares masculinity itself toxic, a peril to decent society."Is this the best a man can get? Is it?" asks the painfully serious narrator, as a wrongdoing slideshow passes by. "We can't hide from it. It's been going on far too long. We can't laugh it off, making the same old excuses.""The guy at the ad agency" is actually philosophically unpleasant feminist Kim Gehrig. Jezebel reported an email message Gehrig sent CNBC: "At the end of the day, sparking conversation is what matters. This gets people to pay attention to the topic and encourages them to consider taking action to make a difference."She'd previously made the bizarre " Viva La Vulva " spot for Swedish feminine hygiene company Libresse. In that surreal ad, objects that included a conch shell, sliced orange, papaya, and coin purse stood in as ersatz female intimate parts. For the ad's nearly three-minute duration, these items were manipulated as unnatural "singers" of Camille Yarbrough's "Take Yo Praise."Gehrig's new Gillette effort states her bias boldly by intercutting allusions to abusive acts with images of romantic heterosexuality.A black-and-white cartoon scene that flashes past shows men whistling at a woman. In another scant bit, a guy sees a pretty female pedestrian. He steps after her but is restrained by a companion. "Not cool," the restrainer admonishes.Expressions of attraction and related pursuits are natural. They lead to humans reproducing - which is how Gehrig got here, though she might be horrified to learn that.Adweek pronounced Gehrig's group libel the "Ad of the Week." Gehrig's efforts were also recognized by Best Ads on TV.At this writing, Gillette's YouTube posting of "We Believe" has received 40,000 "thumbs down" votes and only 4,300 positive ratings. Even when possible manipulations have been allowed for, that ratio does not bode well for the company.Poor kids.