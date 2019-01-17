David Lamberti caught this circumzenithal arc on January 6, 2019. Notice the kite in the tree!
Circumzenithal arc over MI
© David Lamberti
He wrote:
It was a beautiful January day in southeast Michigan. I looked up, and there it was, a beautiful circumzenithal arc. It was enormous, and the colors were very deep. It faded within 5 minutes.
Thank you, David!