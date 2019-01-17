© Reutersmedia



President Donald Trump was unveiling a revamped U.S. missile defense strategy on Thursday that singles out North Korea as an ongoing and "extraordinary threat," seven months after he declared the threat posed by Pyongyang had been eliminated.Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan acknowledged the threat from those countries, and noted thatThe document was even stronger. "While a possible new avenue to peace now exists with North Korea, it continues to pose an extraordinary threat and the United States must remain vigilant," the report said in its executive summary.For Trump, who is trying to revive efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, the report's release came at an awkward moment.according to South Korean media.The Missile Defense Review alsoincluding prospects forthat might be able to shoot down enemy missiles - a throwback to Ronald Reagan's "Star Wars" initiative in the 1980s."Space, I think, is the key to the next step of missile defense," a senior Trump administration official told reporters ahead of the document's release, speaking on condition of anonymity. "A space-based layer of sensors is something we are looking at to help get early warning and tracking and discrimination of missiles when they are launched." The official stressed that the viability of space-based missile defense weaponry was only being studied and no decisions had been made.The investments come on top of previously announcedover the next several years, hiking the number positioned at Fort Greely, Alaska to 64 from 44.U.S. military officials have said U.S. missile defenses are primarily designed to counter attacks from countries with more limited arsenals, like North Korea, which U.S. intelligence officials believe is still advancing its nuclear program despite a halt to missile launches last year.Still, Russia views U.S. missile defense advances as a threat andChina has also alarmed the Pentagon with advances inthat could allow Beijing to field missiles that are far harder to detect.In a report earlier this week that singled out the hypersonic threat,U.S. officials, including Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin, believe a space-based sensor layer could help detect missiles moving at hypersonic speeds.