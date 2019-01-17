© Heavenly Mountain Resort



reported receiving two feet of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday

© Heavenly Mountain Resort

© Northstar California Resort



© South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue



© Caltrans District 3



© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows



© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

© CHP Truckee



© Northstar California Resort



© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows



© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Several ski resorts in the Tahoe area, including Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Northstar California,The snow continued to pile up Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as the storm dumped wet, heavy 'Sierra cement' in the Tahoe basin.The resorts started to boast about how much snow fell in their neck of the woods and the numbers were impressive all around.And it doesn't stop there. The National Weather Service forecast up to another 14 inches of daytime snowfall for South Lake Tahoe.Echo Pass 24 inches to 30 inches,and Tioga Pass 36 inches to 48 inches.Wednesday afternoon there were already major problems on I-80. The California Highway Patrol was forced to close the the interstate in both directions due to multiple crashes in the westbound lanes and a jackknifed semi-truck in the eastbound lanes at Donner Summit. The roads were reopened about an hour later.SFGATE's Amy Graff contributed to this report.