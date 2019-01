© Max Pixel and UK government - Wikimedia

The DWP: shocking revelations

how many people have died while waiting for their personal independence payment assessment to be completed; and what conditions those people died from.

4,760 claimants died between the DWP referring their case to, and it returning from, an assessment provider.

73,800 claimants died within 6 months of registering their claim.

17,070 claimants died after registering but prior to the DWP making a decision on their claim.

The PIP

is claimed by people with a range of health conditions and disabilities, many of which are degenerative or life limiting.

This is unpublished data... It should be used with caution and it may be subject to future revision.

4,760 had cancer.

270 had anxiety and/or depressive disorders.

40 had motor neurone disease.

Major questions

Why were people dying whose main condition was non-terminal?

Why did it take it so long to process nearly 5,000 cancer patients' claims?

Likewise with motor neurone disease?

Also, what did the people whose main condition was mental health-related die of? And did DWP processes play a part in any worsening of their mental health issues?



9,020 people lost

A "damning indictment"

For tens of thousands to have died whilst waiting for their PIP claim to be finalised is a damning indictment of DWP policy and failure. These are our mothers and fathers, our sons and daughters, our brothers and sisters, whose final days on this earth have been marred by stress and worry and anxiety.

By allowing this country to be run by a cruel Victorian government, a government that lacks all compassion, that lacks all integrity, that has no conscience or decency, we must all share in this shame. So, it must be a wakeup call; another way is possible. Because if we stand together in the coming months, if we do what needs to be done, everything can change, everything.

