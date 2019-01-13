© Twitter



Syria complained to the UN about Israel's new air raids, stressing that the "cowardly" attacks will fail to hamper its resolve to defend the country and confront its enemies. In separate letters to the UN chief and the Security Council chairman, the Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced missiles fired by Israeli warplanes on a number of sites near Damascus on Friday.The ministry said the fresh attack was in flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 350, which enshrines a ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Damascus, first put in place in 1974, Press TV reported.A Syrian military source told the official SANA news agency that the Syrian air defenses hadAccording to the report, the Israeli aggression caused material damage to one of the warehouses at Damascus International Airport.The ministry said the Israeli actions in Syria were no different from those of Takfiri terrorist groups marauding across parts of the country."The deliberate repeat of these grave provocations and cowardly aggression is a clear proof of the fact that what Israel is doing is," it said.The ministry also condemned the US support for Israel and the Security Council's silence in the face of the Israel crimes."Syria stresses that the continuation of Israel in its serious aggressive approachin the context of a state of immunity from any accountability provided by well-known states in the Security Council, which could enable Israel to continue to practice state terrorism," the letters read.Israel frequently attacks military targets inside Syria in what is considered as