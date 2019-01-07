© EPA

Kevin Spacey appeared in court Monday to answer accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man in a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.The two-time Oscar winner pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony indecent assault and battery.Spacey, sporting a white and purple floral printed shirt and purple tie under a taupe coat, smiled but did not respond to reporters as he entered the court.The actor at times stared directly into news cameras before the hearing began, and was instructed to be seated after standing next to Jackson.Prosecutors requested Spacey have no contact, direct or indirect, with his accuser, which the judge granted.The erstwhile "House of Cards" star waived his next court appearance, scheduled for March 4.Spacey was ordered to meet with the probation department before leaving the premises to sign the conditions of his no-contact order with the alleged victim.The civil attorney for the accuser said in a statement ahead of the hearing that his client is "leading by example.""By reporting the sexual assault, my client is a determined and encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted," said lawyer Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented hundreds of clergy sexual abuse victims.Garabedian is not a part of the criminal case against Spacey.Media trucks lined the street before dawn, and locals on the island, which teems with tourists in the summer but quiets down in the winter, drove by slowly to take photos of reporters standing in line in the cold.When the doors opened, more than two dozen journalists packed the courtroom hours before Spacey was scheduled to appear in late morning.It's the first criminal case brought against the 59-year-old actor since other allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2017.Unruh told reporters in November 2017 that Spacey got her son drunk and then grabbed his genitals during the incident. She said her son fled the restaurant when Spacey went to the bathroom.Spacey has also faced other allegations.His first accuser, actor Anthony Rapp, said Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26. Spacey said he did not remember such an encounter but apologized if the allegations were true.