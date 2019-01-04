"But once you get to the tippie tops, on your $10 millionth, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60% or 70%. That doesn't mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate. But it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat with Anderson Cooper for an upcoming 60 Minutes interview set to air this Sunday, a portion of which has been released as a promotion. In the released segment, Ocasio-Cortez reveals how exactly she suggests paying for the environmental agenda known as the "Green New Deal" - with remarkably higher tax rates for the super wealthy.She continued:Cooper replied that she was proposing a "radical agenda." "If that's what radical means, call me a radical," she said.The newly elected New York representative has quickly become something of a lightning rod of attention for people of all political stripes, so this suggestion is certain to get as much attention as the recently revealed and viral clip of a teen-aged AOC doing a Breakfast Club style dance on a rooftop.