In the introduction for Marco Borges' (Beyoncé's trainer) new book, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, the couple challenge their fans to try veganism.
"Having children has changed our lives more than anything else," they wrote, according to People. "We used to think of health as a diet - some worked for us, some didn't. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible."
Comment: How would you like a little vegan word salad with that?
That led to them making a change for their family, and a "want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves," as well.
"We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let's take this stand together. Let's spread the truth. Let's make this mission a movement. Let's become 'the Greenprint,'" they added.
JAY and Bey have been major supporters of the plant-based lifestyle, with Beyoncé turning to it to get ready for her Coachella 2018 performance. "44 days until Coachella," she wrote. "Vegan Time!!" We're guessing it also helped when she and Hov traveled across the world for the On the Run II Tour a few months later.
Comment: Helped? It's more likely they were able to perform in spite of their vegan diets.
The couple and Borges also co-launched 22 Days Nutrition back in 2015.
Comment: Anyone who would take dietary advice from vapid soulless pop stars probably deserves what's coming to them. Veganism is not healthy, it doesn't help the planet and it isn't good for animals. But given the amount of "cool cred" its getting from celebs lately, it seems likely we're going to have even more sick and angry vegans in the coming generations. Just when we thought it couldn't get any worse.
