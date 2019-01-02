Mayor Alejandro Aparicio Santiago

Aparicio became mayor at midnight and took the oath of office at a public event at 10 a.m. He was interviewed by reporters and spoke with citizens before the shooting, which happened at 12 p.m.
The new mayor of a city in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca was killed shortly after being sworn in Tuesday, the state's governor confirmed.

Alejandro Aparicio Santiago, the new mayor of the small city Tlaxiaco, had just been sworn in and was on his way to a meeting at city hall when gunmen opened fire, fatally injuring him and wounding four others, the Associated Press reported.

Santiago died after being taken to a hospital,

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat condemned the killing in a tweet, and said a suspect was already in custody.

.