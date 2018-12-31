© TWITTER/SUTOPO PURWO NUGROHO



A tornado swept through an Indonesian village in Cirebon in West Java province on Sunday (Dec 31), killing one person and causing widespread destruction.The powerful winds have reportedly damaged 165 houses in the area.National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on his Twitter account that "the puting beliung" (tornado), whichDr Sutopo showed a video of the tornado and two other videos showing the damage done to the Desa Pangurugan Kulon village.Electricity authorities have continued to work to repair power grids damaged by the tornado.