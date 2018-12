The organizers of the annual Women's March have decided not to hold a rally in Eureka on Jan. 19, as previously planned, because they say participants do not represent the diversity of the area."This decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march," organizers said in a press release.They said organizers will continue to meet and discuss how to broaden representation to create an event that represents Humboldt County.The group said it is exploring holding an event in March to celebrate International Women's Day. Anyone interested in helping organize these events are welcome and encouraged to attend.The Eureka Women's March organizing committee encourages local supporters to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Eureka on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.