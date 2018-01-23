A former OXFAM ambassador, Johansson resigned her position with the humanitarian organization after criticism for supporting and promoting the support of Israeli settlements built on stolen Palestinian land.
The Southern California branch of the Palestinian Women's Organization made a statement on their Facebook page about the decision to pull out of the march:
"PAWA recently became aware of LA March's decision to include Scarlett Johansson in their lineup of special guest speakers. Johansson has expressed her unapologetic support of illegal settlements in the West Bank, a human rights violation recognized by the international community whose calls only led to a reaffirmation of her position, sending a clear message that Palestinian voices and human rights for Palestinians do not matter. While her position may not be reflective of all organizers at the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation, PAWA cannot in good conscience partner itself with an organization that fails to genuinely and thoughtfully recognize when their speaker selection contradicts their message.
"Currently, 16 year old Ahed Tamimi is being held in custody for standing up to two Israeli combat soldiers who raided her family home in the middle of the night on illegally occupied land. Her story, one among hundreds of Palestinian children being abused and imprisoned by Israeli military, has been heard across the globe with calls to #FreeAhed, making the decision to invite Scarlett Johansson speak at an event highlighting "the struggles of marginalized communities and all attacks on human rights" all the more tone deaf.
"We join Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace, Code Pink, BDS-LA, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return and other organizations who have signed the petition below in boycott of the January 20 march in Los Angeles."
Comment: Given that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal and are built with the intent to create 'facts on the ground' in order to steal land from Palestine, it is easy to understand the anger and disappointment at Johansson's choice of SodaStream over Oxfam. But is she a 'liberal zionist' of sorts or is she simply motivated by the handsome money she gets from SodaStream?
