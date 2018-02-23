Leyla Bilge - Screenshot Epochtimes
Europe's women marched in Berlin to protest against migrant violence and child marriages. Organiser of the march in Germany's capital, was women's rights activist and AfD party member Leyla Bilge. The motto of the demonstration today was: "It's enough!"

One of the reasons for the protest today is the endangerment of Germany's women by uncontrolled mass migration, the flyer says. It adds that women lose self-determination by the "government-enforced Islamisation of our homeland".

On the flyer the group demands "immediate securing of Germany's border and the deportation of all illegal immigrants". According to them "Germany is not an experimental laboratory for medieval experiments".


The affiliated regional AfD Brandenburg party says on its website: "We give our women a voice. We take to the streets for our women and girls! One thing has been clearly shown over the past few months: there is no room for women's rights and protection in Chancellor Merkel's agenda. Every day we hear messages of raped, injured or murdered fellow citizens."

Leyla Bilge, the Kurdish organiser of the march, has been campaigning against sexual abuse of women and children since 2010 as a human rights activist. Since 2014, she has been travelling to crisis areas in Syria and Iraq to give voice to local women and children. She supports a school project in Ghana and has challenged child marriages and forced circumcision of girls.