March Berlin
Women's march in Berlin
The liberal establishment once again showed its true colours on Saturday, when the Police teamed up with Antifa to shut down a women's march in Berlin.

The march (#Frauenmarsch), organised by Leyla Bilge of the '120 dezibel' campaign, was attended by around a thousand women voicing their concerns over Angela Merkel's open-door immigration policies.

It's widely acknowledged that the tumultuous influx of African and Arab migrants from 2015 onward unleashed a disturbing wave of sexual violence across Germany.

In fact, sexual offences committed by migrants increased by 500% between 2013 and 2016.

Yet evidently, this was not the right kind of feminism in the eyes of the rabid Antifa counter-demonstrators, who crawled out from under their rocks to disrupt this otherwise peaceful protest. And despite their charge that the police are, and I quote, 'fascist pigs', Antifa were all too happy to enlist their services in shutting down what the media has pejoratively termed an 'AfD-march'.

By early evening, the organisers of the 120 dezibel campaign declared the Frauenmarsch closed, just before they were to march on the Chancellory.

It's such a paradox to behold the fawning of the liberal plutocrats over complaints against 'the patriarchy', when the perceived culprits are European males, yet simultaneously their incredulity at the prospect of women marching against actual rape committed by Aliens.

The fact that this hypocrisy is plain to see provides comfort enough that, eventually, the ordinary people of Europe will become gradually awaken.

William is a writer based in England, Great Britain.